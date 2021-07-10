On July 12, Avid Bookshop will host a virtual discussion with Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi and Sonja Cherry-Paul, the authors of the New York Times bestseller “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” and “Stamped (for Kids): Racism, Antiracism and You.”
The hour-long discussion will be moderated by University of Georgia journalism professor Valerie Boyd and is part of a series of events within the One Book Athens: One Book, Many Stories initiative.
This spring, the One Book Athens initiative launched with aims to strengthen the Athens community through a community-wide read of a book that addressed important issues. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” was chosen for its accessible yet informative approach to discussing race, making the book enjoyable to a broad age range, owner of Avid Bookshop Janet Geddis wrote in an email.
“Hearing from these scholars in real time and having the opportunity to engage with them via Q&A is simply an amazing experience,” Geddis wrote.
Executive director of the Athens Regional Library System Valerie Bell said she hopes the event will serve to further facilitate the kinds of conversations that breed understanding between members of the Athens community.
“Once we gain an understanding of the other person, they’re not othered so much — we find out that we have so much more similarities than we have differences,” Bell said.
Geddis hopes the event and the initiative in general teach the Athens community to appreciate reading as a “transformative, mind-opening experience,” according to the email.
Geddis wrote that because books are able to be evaluated in various ways, they function as tools for reference when complex topics are brought up, which can lead to more empathy and meaningful connections with one another.
The One Book Athens initiative is supported by a group of Athens organizations and businesses including Books for Keeps, Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund, the Athens-Clarke County Office of Inclusion and the Athens-Clarke County Library.
Supported by a grant from the US Institute of Museum and Library Services, the organizations were able to provide free hardcover copies of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” as well as 750 free audiobooks to community members.
Because of the emphasis on accessibility, the author event will also be made free for anyone to attend, but registration will be required. Although there is a children’s version of the book, children’s attendance at the event is not recommended.
All attendees will be able to submit questions to the three authors, and according to the website, the final 15-25 minutes of the discussion will be dedicated to answering questions.
While this is the first year that the One Book Athens initiative has taken place, Geddis and Bell said they are hopeful that more iterations will occur in the following years.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. and registration can be found on the Athens-Clarke County Library website.