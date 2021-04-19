April is National Poetry Month, and Avid Bookshop’s upcoming poetry series is a great way to celebrate.
The Avid Poetry Series will take place on Monday, April 19, from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. The series is welcoming guest poets J. Drew Lanham and Tiana Nobile, and it will be hosted by University of Georgia English instructor and Ph.D. student, Hannah Warren. The event is free, but attendees have the option of buying a pay-what-you-can ticket to support the bookstore.
Warren said in an email that the Avid Poetry Series is a part of the store’s effort to make literature accessible to the Athens community. The Poetry Series is ongoing and occurs about once a month, so poets with recently published works can read and discuss their poems.
“Avid hosts poets from here in Athens and across America to open room for free-to-the-public conversations on the history and current state of poetics and why poetry is important to us as readers and/or writers,” Warren said.
Lanham, one of the poets speaking at Tuesday’s event, is a birder, naturalist and professor of wildlife ecology at Clemson University. In his poetry collection, “Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts,” he describes his relationship with the outdoors while reflecting on his experiences as a Black birder.
A March 2021 review of “Sparrow Envy” from the American Library Association’s “Booklist” called Lanham’s collection provocative, stating “his poems shimmer with precise observations conveyed in a walking-in-the-woods cadence.”
Nobile, the other guest speaker for Tuesday, recently published her debut full-length poetry collection, “Cleave,” in which she reflects on her experience as a Korean American adoptee.
Nobile said she’s loved writing stories since she was a little kid, and she began writing poetry in high school. In college, she wrote poems about things like ghosts, hunting and abandonment, but her new collection is the first time she’s written explicitly about her experience as an adoptee.
“Over the years, I think I gained courage and perspective to finally be able to write about it more directly,” Nobile said.
Attendees can expect good poetry and a discussion on topics like naturalism, dislocation and Black birding, Warren said. Nobile said that because the event is featuring two contemporary poets, it will be a good chance for attendees to widen their horizons when it comes to poetry.
“I think most people's understanding of poetry, it's stuck in the 18th and 19th century,” Nobile said. “When you read poetry in school, it's often all dead white men, and I think it's so important that people know about and read living poets.”
Copies of Lanham’s and Nobile’s poetry collections are available at Avid Bookshop — Lanham’s is available for preorder and Nobile’s is available now. More information on the poets and the event is available on Avid Bookshop’s website.