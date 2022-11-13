The final stop of the B-52s Farewell Tour, previously scheduled to take place at The Classic Center Theatre on Nov. 15, was postponed due to illness, according to a press release from The Classic Center on Friday.
The show has been rescheduled for Jan. 10, 2023 after founding member and singer Kate Pierson contracted strep throat, according to a Facebook post. Tickets for the rescheduled November show are still valid for the new date in January. Ticket holders who will not be able to attend the new date should contact The Classic Center ticket office.
After Dec. 3, refunds will no longer be available for tickets to the sold-out show, according to the press release.
“I would have forged through no matter what but strep throat is highly contagious,” Pierson wrote in a Facebook post. “So I can’t put everyone else at risk. Plus of course my throat is way sore.”
KC and The Sunshine Band will join the B-52s at their final show on Jan. 10.