It’s no question that the B-52s have left an indefinite mark on the history of Athens. Since their first show on Valentine’s Day in a house on Milledge Avenue in 1977, the B-52s have become rock legends whose humble beginnings serve as inspiration for aspiring musicians to this day.
Now, the B-52s are headed back down the Atlanta Highway and are making their final stop at the Classic Center to round out their Farewell Tour that started in August.
The band added the homecoming show in October as the final destination of their tour, and tickets went on sale on Oct. 14 Fans – both old and new – are flocking to Athens to celebrate this moment in music history.
“I feel my responsibility is to be an observer in the situation and kind of open my eyes, step back, take it all in and kind of watch them close this chapter,” said David Edmiston, a recent graduate of the University of Georgia who is attending the final performance.
“I'm kind of excited to see the old people bring the energy,” Edmiston said. “It’s this iconic farewell to Athens culture – it’s kind of an end of an era.”
With songs like “Love Shack,” “Roam” and “Private Idaho,” which are now new wave classics, the radical party sound of the B-52s and their quick rise to fame has attracted generations of musicians to Athens.
“When they started as a band and then had their success so early, it definitely inspired so many people that were part of that art school crowd to start playing music,” said Nathaniel Mitchell of Wuxtry Records, another familiar face in the Athens music community.
This effect is still being seen today. Like many people of his generation, Edmiston first learned about the founders of the Athens music scene from his parents, but he witnessed the power of their lasting influence while booking bands for events with his fraternity, Sigma Chi.
“They’ve inspired Underground Springhouse, AFTM and Futurebirds,” Edmiston said. “They all want to be like the B-52s.”
While Athens might be best known as the home of UGA or one of the country’s best college football teams, many believe the city’s music scene gives it a unique edge that wouldn’t have been possible without the music of the B-52s.
“They made Athens an important place to be,” Edmiston said. “It makes Athens that cool college town. It’s not just football — people fail to realize that.”
The B-52s will be playing at the Classic Center Theatre on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $50 to $195, but are subject to change. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to local charities.