B&B Theatres, a Missouri-based and family-owned movie theater chain, unveiled its newest theater, Athens 12, on Wednesday by holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony and theater preview event in advance of its grand opening on Thursday.
A crowd of B&B employees, executives and locals packed inside the movie theater’s lobby. Samples of the theater’s menu including cheeseburgers, fries, flatbread pizzas and popcorn were given to guests. Then, tours of Athens 12 were given.
President and CEO of B&B Theatres Bob Bagby attended and cut the ribbon in front of the eager crowd. Bagby has served as president of the company since its beginning in 1980.
Athens 12 is B&B Theatres’ first theater to open in Georgia and is located at 1570 Lexington Road — replacing the former AMC location that closed operations in 2020. B&B Theatres purchased the theater in June 2021 and has been doing extensive renovations for the past six months.
B&B Theatres officially started in 1980 when two family-run companies, Bills Theatres and The Bagby Traveling Picture Show, merged, but the company has roots going back to 1924 and a long history dating back four generations. Since its establishment, the company has expanded to over 13 states and is now the fifth-largest movie theater chain in the country.
Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B Theatres, has assisted in the opening process for the newest theater and was excited to contribute to the company’s expansion to Athens.
“We took a look at a lot of locations and this one here in Athens just made sense for us,” Farnsworth said. “The building is beautiful and we knew it had tremendous potential. It’s also in close proximity to the University of Georgia and it just made sense to bring what we do to Athens.”
B&B Theatres fully revamped the lobby and concessions, added a bar, added new recliner chairs and changed the design of each auditorium. Athens 12 also includes a few amenities that are new to the state of Georgia, according to David Cowan, events and marketing manager for the theater.
The amenities include ScreenX, a theater screen that also goes along the walls of the theater during certain movie scenes for a more immersive experience, and screenPLAY!, a theater that also includes a playground for kids to play on before the movie.
Locals Debra Davis and Sabrina Carter attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and preview to see what the theater had to offer. Davis and Carter are directors of Apple Tree Prep, a daycare center in Athens, and were very impressed by the screenPLAY! concept for kids.
“The moment we walked in we were already thinking of doing a field trip for half of our center,” Davis said. “You can feel the family vibe in this theater — you can tell it was all very thought out.”
In the future, Athens 12 plans to host live performances of local musicians in its lobby. Trivia nights and other events for the Athens community to get involved with are also slated.
B&B Theatres has a set of values that are often used as a motto when expanding to a new location. Farnsworth said the company also incorporates these values into any decision made.
“The core values for B&B are family, fun, innovation, joy and integrity. Whenever we make a decision or move into a new town, we look at those and see if it lines up with who we are,” Farnsworth said. “We hope that people come and hold us to that. We want people to feel that this is an innovative and progressive experience, but also where they feel welcome.”
The B&B Theatres opening on Thursday has many Athenians and B&B Theatres executives excited. Farnsworth has been looking forward to the opening and is glad the day has finally arrived.
“We are just excited to be here. It’s really exciting to come to a new town, a new community, a new state and get the welcome that we have received,” Farnsworth said. “It’s a great feeling to be coming into a place where people are excited about us.”