The West Broad Farmers Market opened for the first time this year on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Athens Housing Authority parking lot.
Opening weekend for the farmers market was previously scheduled for Jan. 22 but was canceled due to winter weather concerns. After waiting an extra week to open, volunteers and sellers were itching to return.
“I am excited about seeing how we can really get back to the spirit and feel that the market has had in years past,” Young Urban Farmers coordinator Tony Gayles said.
Sundays through Thursdays, items in the market are made available for purchase online and are picked up on Saturdays. On the morning of the opening, Gayle said farmers and businesses dropped off their prepared products early for those who had purchased items earlier in the week.
While Saturday brought a colder morning, volunteers and sellers for the farmers market showed up to bag and hand out products to their regular flow of buyers. Products that were sold ranged from hot food to crafts.
A farmer himself, Gayles dropped off eggs from Little Foot Farm early Saturday morning, then went off to help Young Urban Farmers plan for the farming season ahead.
“We’re getting ramped up to get back to work now that we’re kind of getting out of the cold,” Gayles said.
The online and drive-thru format of the farmers market was created because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While keeping attendees safe, the process provided more accessibility for buyers. Also, the drive-thru allows for the market to run during the coldest months — helping farmers to start selling earlier.
Though the West Broad Farmers Market team hopes to move in person once the weather gets warmer, they also recognize the benefits of maintaining the drive-thru process.
“[The drive-thru] is something that we’d like to keep moving forward for the community because there are those who will still need to come pick up and don’t feel comfortable getting around any sort of crowd,” market manager Missy Wilson said.
If it is able to, the market will also move back to an in-person market schedule — something it hasn’t been able to do since 2019.
“We want to get people acclimated towards the regular market schedule again,” Wilson said. “But in the meantime, I think that the West Broad Farmers Market redirected really well and in a way that benefited the farmers.”