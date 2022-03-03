Spring break is back.
Students pack suitcases, fill cars with gas and book airline tickets. Destinations, both unvisited and familiar, await for memories to be made. Reunions with family and friends are imminent.
The clock ticks down until the first spring break in two years for University of Georgia students and plans for the break vary widely. Some will travel nationwide and others internationally, in celebration of the week-long intermission in classes beginning March 5.
But, when many UGA students embark on their spring break travels, some students will have to remain in Athens working essential jobs while their peers vacation.
A spring stolen
In March 2020, what began as a normal spring break was soon disrupted by COVID-19, which upended the rest of the school year. Students didn’t return to campus after the break, as classes transitioned online and people were encouraged to isolate and socially distance.
UGA students returned to campus in the fall and spring break was canceled in 2021. To replace the break, three one-day instructional breaks were added over the course of the semester. Used as a tool to curb health and safety concerns and prevent thousands of students from traveling at one time, the instructional breaks kept an official spring break from happening, even as some classes remained virtual.
This year marks the return of spring break, but there are some students who will not be able to take advantage of the opportunity to leave campus and Athens due to work commitments. The inability to take time off could stand to affect their mental health negatively, raising concerns about the impact this has on productivity.
Working through the week
Stepping away from school and work responsibilities are important, especially because spring break typically follows midterm exams. Students experience higher attention and concentration levels, less fatigue and lower rates of burnout when they return, according to research from the American Psychological Association.
Olivia Morana, a junior communications sciences and disorders major, is one of the students staying in Athens over spring break. Morana works for High Shoals Elementary School as an after-school counselor in conjunction with YWCO, an Athens recreation center.
Morana said High Shoals is still in session during UGA’s spring break and employees are required to continue working in the after-school program. Students from a few surrounding colleges work with various Oconee County elementary schools, but UGA students make up the majority of after-school counselors, according to Morana.
“I’m going to miss being home just because my brother is still in high school and there’s stuff going on in my home that I don’t get to see as much,” Morana said. “I think it’ll probably be a little bit hard just because I’m not going to have school during the day, so I’ll probably miss my family more.”
As much as Morana will miss her family over the break, she said the ability to make income through her work at High Shoals while getting the greatest use out of her current house are two advantages to staying in Athens. Rent and utility payments do not stop for spring break, so Morana believes it makes the most sense to stay while she continues to pay the bill for it.
Sophomore computer science major Jack Forthman will work Tuesday through Saturday in shifts ranging from four to eight hours while troubleshooting Apple customers’ technical problems. Forthman became an Apple Support College Advisor in December 2021. His position requires him to stay in Athens due to several safety and network concerns outlined by the company.
“I have to let my manager know a month in advance if I’m going to be moving my computer,” Forthman said. “They need to make sure the computer is in the right hands. I think the VPN is set to work at my location and I think it’s all for security reasons.”
Forthman will be in training with Apple until March 12 — almost the entire spring break. However, Forthman said he does not mind staying in Athens for the majority of it.
“I’m not getting away for the entire break, which would be absolutely stellar for my mental health, but that is why I have the gym,” Forthman said. “I work out for a lot of reasons, but one of the most important ones is so I can stay a functional human being. Honestly, not having classes and being able to stay in Athens, I will be able to do things that I can’t do during school.”
Absent volunteers
While some employment positions require students to stay in Athens over break, organizations that have to rely on UGA volunteers may face a heavy burden of work when the majority of their volunteers leave the city during spring break.
Located in Watkinsville, Butterfly Dreams Farm, a nonprofit organization and therapeutic riding program, utilizes horses as therapy partners to reach the physical, emotional, social, behavioral and cognitive goals of riders, according to its website. The farm depends heavily on UGA student volunteers to assist in treatment sessions.
“We rely on [UGA students] tons. Typically, our clientele is down a little bit because we serve a lot of the surrounding counties and some of them are on spring break, too. That’s a little bit of a help, but I kind of do a lot of begging to our local volunteers that come along with our UGA students,” said Joey Bristol, the board president of Butterfly Dreams Farm.
If volunteer positions are not filled by local residents while UGA students are gone, Bristol said the additional work will fall largely on her shoulders. Nonetheless, countless students will follow traditional spring break travel plans, deserting Athens in favor of new journeys, from bustling cities to tropical beaches to hometowns.
Away from Athens
Caleb Baldwin, a sophomore journalism major, will travel to San Pedro, Belize, with his family during the upcoming break. Baldwin plans to swim with sharks, explore the local town where he is staying and go scuba diving.
“Besides the relaxation aspect, I’m for sure hoping to gain a better cultural understanding of Belize,” Baldwin said. “I know that I won’t get that in the resort, but when we go to the town, because [my family does] like to explore countries a little bit more, to interact with the locals and see what life is like there.”
Baldwin said he believes spring break will help him be more efficient and productive once he comes back to school.
“This will be the perfect break that I need,” Baldwin said. “I’ve found the sun is very beneficial towards me, just in feeling more energized and motivated and alive. I think as long as I’m able to get some sun over there and relax, I’m going to come back here completely rejuvenated and full of energy and ready to push out more work.”
Junior computer science major Ben Jones will also travel internationally for the week off. He plans to fly to Switzerland to visit his roommate who is studying abroad. Jones has to study while he is in Switzerland for a midterm taking place the week after spring break, but he also plans to explore different cities and surrounding countries.
“It’ll be good just to kind of get away from school … get out of Athens and get out of my usual routine. I want to make memories with my friends,” Jones said.
Although some students have international travel plans and will venture into unexplored cities, others will stay in the perimeter of Athens-Clarke County, bound by the structure of their work or school routines.
Blinking red taillights will dot the roads leaving campus and away from Athens, but some students will remain behind. However, no matter the location, relaxation and rest will be sought by many in this rare absence of classes during the spring semester.