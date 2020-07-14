Adelyn Braswell poses behind her baked goods. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Whitehead Road Elementary School rising fifth-grader Adelyn Braswell, with the help of her parents, led a bake sale to benefit the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement last weekend. The event raised $1,000 for AADM and showed her “that you absolutely can make a difference,” her mother, Carla Braswell, said.
“With all the upsetting news, with people being targeted for their skin color and some being beaten and some killed in broad daylight, [Adelyn] said, ‘We’ve got to do something, mom,’” Braswell said.
Adelyn’s idea was to raise money for the AADM through a bake sale. On June 6, AADM held a non-violent demonstration in downtown Athens where more than 1,000 people rallied against police violence and the injustices faced by the Black community.
When Adelyn presented the idea to her parents, they were completely supportive, Carla Braswell said. She and her husband began to reach out to their school community for volunteers and baked goods.
Braswell said she organized the event, her husband served as a point of contact for volunteers and donations and Adelyn was the “idea person” and the baker. Braswell said once her daughter thought up the bake sale, “it had a life of its own.”
A sign for the bake sale sits on the side of the road in front of the school to draw in those driving by. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Adelyn Braswell poses behind her baked goods. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A basket with baked goods from Wild Hart Acres sits on a table. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A young bake sale-goer takes a cake from Carla Braswell, the mother of Adelyn. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A young bake sale-goer holds a five dollar bill and looks at her options. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes sit on a table as a precaution due to COVID-19. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Bake sale-goers browse their options. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
Young bake sale-goers look at the goods at the Wild Hart Acres table. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A man drives up to the bake sale to voice his differing perspective. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
A bake sale-goer makes a donation. A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)
PHOTOS: Whitehead Road Elementary student organizes bake sale to benefit AADM
A bake sale benefitting Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement and thought of by rising fifth grader Adelyn Braswell was held at Whitehead Road Elementary on July 11, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. With the help of her parents, the surrounding community and members of the school, Braswell baked and collected items to sell to raise money. By the end of the sale, around $500 was made for AADM.
“This was all something [Adelyn] dreamed up,” Braswell said. “She has been over the last few months honing her baking skills because she wants to be a baker one day.”
Adelyn's plan came to fruition on July 11 at Whitehead Elementary, where she sold her homemade cookies and brownies alongside other volunteers. Braswell said she was amazed by the turnout and the show of support from the community.
Braswell estimates the bake sale raised about $1,000 for AADM between the sale of baked goods and online donations. When she and her daughter counted the cash at the end of the day and saw how much was raised, “you couldn’t wipe the smile off [Adelyn’s] face for the rest of the night,” Braswell said.
“We were just overwhelmed by how many parents and friends and community members donated their time and their skills in the kitchen to even make this what it was,” Braswell said. “It was an idea that came to life and we’re just so grateful for our friends and school family that come out.”
To be cautious amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Braswell said all baked goods were either individually wrapped or sold whole so volunteers wouldn’t be handling food directly. She said tables were spaced 10 feet apart, and everyone was asked to wear masks.
