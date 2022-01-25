On Feb. 4, the Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández will celebrate its 70th anniversary at the Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall as part of its multi-city commemorative tour through the United States.
The ballet’s history
Founded in 1952 by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, the ballet combines the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Columbian civilizations through today, according to the Cami Music website.
Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernández, the ballet’s artistic director, is the daughter of the ballet’s original choreographer. Basanta Hernández underscored her mother’s influence on her own work and the innate role dance has played in her life since birth.
“She inspired me since I was a kid, so I didn’t have a choice,” Basanta Hernández said. “I grew up with my foot everyday in dance. She always pushed me. I think it’s in my blood.”
Basanta Hernández said her mother created the choreography after investigating small towns throughout Mexico to build an informed image of the various festivities and rituals of each community inspiring the dance.
Daniel Villarreal, a dancer for the ballet, described the performance as an experience traveling through different eras of Mexican history with dancers imitating the movements of the naturalistic environments important to Mexican culture.
“A lot of the movements that take part in the program emulate the animals, flora and fauna of Mexico,” Villarreal said. “As a dancer, [you] really [are] trying to have your body emulate those movements as much as possible so that the audience connects to whatever the song is saying.”
Another dancer for the ballet, Sofia Segura, said that her favorite moment of the performance is when she is able to briefly interact with the audience..
“There’s one part in the song that is very slow,” Segura said. “It builds up and the guys start throwing confetti and everything. Throughout the entire show, you don’t really get to interact with the audience. You don’t get to see their faces because it’s basically all black. In this part, you get to see the reactions of the people watching the show and it gives you the extra drive to finish out strong. It makes you feel alive.”
A cultural appreciation
Jeffrey Martin, the director of the University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, emphasized the importance of featuring performances from different cultures to educate students and other community members.
“I hope that people will gain an appreciation for the traditions and the music of Mexico,” Martin said. “We’ll probably see things that a lot of us aren’t familiar with. I think that’s an important role of a university presenting program to help expose us to ideas from other cultures and have these types of experiences that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to have.”
The arts often serve as a language of expression, forming a common ground of communication between people from various backgrounds. Martin hopes attendees will enjoy the ballet and note its cultural importance, combating pre-existing notions that may be held about both Mexican and other Latin American cultures.
“There’s a lot of things that we hear in the news about Central and South America. A lot of the time, it’s just one story. I think there are many more stories that are important that we can learn from, and we can really have an appreciation for these good people, their culture and heritage,” Martin said.
Villarreal echoed Martin’s sentiments, highlighting the emotions he feels in connection to his country through dance and the ability of the arts to overcome all.
“It’s just pride,” Villarreal said. “As a Mexican myself, it makes you proud to represent your country and show the world a different viewpoint of Mexico because there’s so many opinions and thoughts of what Mexico is. When you really see the culture through music, dance and theater, it changes your perspective on the entire country. When you sit in the theater and just enjoy the performance of something that’s unknown, it gives you a sense of community.”
A pre-performance talk will be held in Ramsey Concert Hall. Information on this and tickets to attend the ballet can be found on the UGA Performing Arts Center website.