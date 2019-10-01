Brain Aid Inc. started this event to raise mental health awareness in the Athens community and to reduce the stigmatization on finding help with its annual Brain Aid Fest.
The third-annual festival during which local musicians will perform at different venues around Athens will begin on Oct. 6 and end on Oct. 12. Each night of the festival will consist of at least four performances, starting this weekend.
Sunday, Oct. 6
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
What: The Mental health in Athens Roundtable will begin after Athens Co-Ed Choir’s performance. According to the Facebook event, Mayor Kelly Girtz, Celeste Ngeve, Tim Hinkle, Patrick Ferguson and Stephen Ernest Cramer will participate in the discussion. Live music will begin at 7 p.m.
Who: 7 p.m.: Cortez Garza 7:50 p.m.: The Moonshine 8:40 p.m.: Universal Sigh 9:30 p.m.: Five Eight 10:30 p.m.: True Born Sons Monday, Oct. 7
When: 8 p.m.
What: Joint Show with Garden Portal
Where: Caledonia Lounge
Who: 9 p.m.: #eternitycanwait talk by Stephen Cramer and friends 9:20 p.m.: Keenan Argo 10 p.m. Paul Versteeg 10:30 p.m.: The Spookie Moon 11:10 p.m.: Peter Webb 11:50 p.m.: Dan Carey Bailey (of Faun and a Pan Flute) 12:30 a.m.: Michael Potter Tuesday, Oct. 8
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Nowhere Bar
Who: 8:30 p.m.: Lord Gordon Gordon 9:15 p.m.: Collision Drive 10 p.m.: Cosmo Jr. 11 p.m.: Fabulous Bird (Peter Alvanos of Elf Power) Midnight: Fourth Mansions Wednesday, Oct. 9 Wednesday, Oct. 9
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Max Athens
Who: 9 p.m.: Donny Knottsville 9:30 p.m.: We’re Weird 10 p.m.: Andy Dixon 10:30 p.m.: DK and Seline Haze 11:30 p.m..: Blue Blodies and Cwohl Thursday, Oct. 10
When: 9:45 p.m.,
What: World Mental Health Day
Where: The World Famous
Who: 10 p.m.: Fishbug 10:45 p.m.: Annie Leeth 11:30 p.m.: Sohi 12:15 a.m.: The Honeysliders Friday, Oct. 11
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar
Who: 8:30 pm: French Exit 9:20 pm: John Kiran Fernandes 10:10: Nuclear Wintour 11 p.m.: Air-sea Dolphin Midnight: Scott Spillane
Saturday, Oct. 12
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Go Bar
Who: 8 p.m.: Robert Schneider, DIY brain waves math music demo 9 p.m.: Coody 9:15 p.m.: Jim Willingham 10 p.m.: Tomatoband 11 p.m.: Sailors & Ships Midnight: Je Suis France (album release show) 1 a.m.: “Manic at the Disco” with DJ Mahogany
