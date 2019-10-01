Brain Aid Inc. started this event to raise mental health awareness in the Athens community and to reduce the stigmatization on finding help with its annual Brain Aid Fest.

The third-annual festival during which local musicians will perform at different venues around Athens will begin on Oct. 6 and end on Oct. 12. Each night of the festival will consist of at least four performances, starting this weekend.

Sunday, Oct. 6 When: 5 p.m. Where: Hendershot’s What: The Mental health in Athens Roundtable will begin after Athens Co-Ed Choir’s performance. According to the Facebook event, Mayor Kelly Girtz, Celeste Ngeve, Tim Hinkle, Patrick Ferguson and Stephen Ernest Cramer will participate in the discussion. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. Who: 7 p.m.: Cortez Garza

7:50 p.m.: The Moonshine

8:40 p.m.: Universal Sigh

9:30 p.m.: Five Eight

10:30 p.m.: True Born Sons

Monday, Oct. 7 When: 8 p.m. What: Joint Show with Garden Portal Where: Caledonia Lounge Who: 9 p.m.: #eternitycanwait talk by Stephen Cramer and friends

9:20 p.m.: Keenan Argo

10 p.m. Paul Versteeg

10:30 p.m.: The Spookie Moon

11:10 p.m.: Peter Webb

11:50 p.m.: Dan Carey Bailey (of Faun and a Pan Flute)

12:30 a.m.: Michael Potter

Tuesday, Oct. 8 When: 8 p.m. Where: Nowhere Bar Who: 8:30 p.m.: Lord Gordon Gordon

9:15 p.m.: Collision Drive

10 p.m.: Cosmo Jr.

11 p.m.: Fabulous Bird (Peter Alvanos of Elf Power)

Midnight: Fourth Mansions

When: 8 p.m. Where: The Max Athens Who: 9 p.m.: Donny Knottsville

9:30 p.m.: We’re Weird

10 p.m.: Andy Dixon

10:30 p.m.: DK and Seline Haze

11:30 p.m..: Blue Blodies and Cwohl

Thursday, Oct. 10 When: 9:45 p.m., What: World Mental Health Day Where: The World Famous Who: 10 p.m.: Fishbug

10:45 p.m.: Annie Leeth

11:30 p.m.: Sohi

12:15 a.m.: The Honeysliders

Friday, Oct. 11 When: 8 p.m. Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar Who: 8:30 pm: French Exit

9:20 pm: John Kiran Fernandes

10:10: Nuclear Wintour

11 p.m.: Air-sea Dolphin

Midnight: Scott Spillane