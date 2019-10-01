Brain Aid Fest

The third-annual festival focusing on reducing the stigma on mental health begins Oct. 6. 

 Courtesy of Brain Aid Fest's Instagram

Brain Aid Inc. started this event to raise mental health awareness in the Athens community and to reduce the stigmatization on finding help with its annual Brain Aid Fest. 

The third-annual festival during which local musicians will perform at different venues around Athens will begin on Oct. 6 and end on Oct. 12. Each night of the festival will consist of at least four performances, starting this weekend. 

