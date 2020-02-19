This year marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of Downing Barber’s first foray into the restaurant space — the first Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina location in downtown Athens.
The Tex-Mex fast-casual chain, which now operates exactly 50 locations in the Southeast, will celebrate its anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 20 with food deals at participating locations and the announcement of the first-ever National Burrito Bowl Day, according to a press release.
Downing Barber, founder and CEO of Barberitos, opened the first location in Athens in 2000. He later began franchising the business in 2002, which led to the steady development of locations from the pockets of Bristol, Virginia to Jacksonville, Florida.
After receiving his B.A. from Valdosta State University and M.B.A. from Mercer University, Barber took on the initiative to start his own business. After making numerous trips to Athens throughout his life, he decided it was the place to open the first-ever Barberitos.
“I’ve always enjoyed Athens, so when I thought about starting a business, Athens was hands-down the number choice on where to start,” Barber said.
Barberitos will offer $.20 small cheese dips to celebrate the anniversary. The chain is also hosting a national promotion with David Pollack, an ESPN college football analyst who previously played for the University of Georgia and Cincinnati Bengals. Locations will set up a cardboard standee of Pollack, where customers are invited to take a photo with it and enter to win an all-expenses paid trip to Athens to meet Pollack and free Barberitos food for a year.
Barber will use this anniversary and promotion as a way to give back to the customers throughout the last 20 years.
“I’m honored to be a part of this company,” Barber said. “Barberitos is like a family, and we have always strived to treat all of our guests as extended family, which is why we have such a loyal following through the years.”
Although the Southeast region tends to be the home of many Barberitos, Barber said that he would not be opposed to continuing the restaurant’s expansion nationwide.
“We would like to expand on our healthy initiative and grow that,” Barber said. “Going outside of the Southeast would be a way to do that.”
Looking to the future of the business, the owner and franchiser’s goals remain in the wellbeing of the company and customers.
“In the next 20 years, I hope all the stores are doing well and we still feel like a community,” Barber said. “It’s not about the numbers for me; it’s more about going into the community and serving them. People are what make you who you are.”
