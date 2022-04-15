On Thursday, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy student artists took to the Innovation Amphitheater stage in Winder, Georgia, with improv dances and live poetry readings. They were joined by Marquice Williams and MiKeshia McPhaul from the Savannah, Georgia,-based Spitfire Poetry Group.
April is National Poetry Month. To celebrate, BASA students attended a workshop led by Williams that developed their poetry and artistic expression skills before performing at the “Poetry in Motion” showcase that night. “Pain,” “No Such Thing” and “Worth it” were some of the works students created with his guidance.
Williams travels regularly to hold educational workshops on writing and storytelling. He believes everyone has a story to tell and can express their personal history through the arts.
“Your story can help pull somebody out of a bad time that they are having because you’ve been through something that somebody else is trying to get through right now. And with your story you have that power to open doors and make connections,” Williams said.
The showcase kicked off with a trio of student dancers performing improv, using techniques learned such as chain movement, flocking and shapeshifting — all movements that involve molding energy and tossing it from one side of the stage to the other, the students said.
After the students dove into their personal expression of the arts, Williams and McPhaul performed. McPhaul danced to the beat of Williams’ words as he spoke, capturing the audience’s attention.
McPhaul is a visual dance artist who connects herself and others through movement. She is inspired by West African dance styles, ballet, jazz and hip-hop as well as personal expression and improvisation.
Williams then went on to perform multiple works, which addressed current subjects such as critical race theory and institutionalized racism.
“As a storyteller, and as a spoken word artist, it is my job to tell the stories and to tell every perspective whether you like it or don’t like it,” Williams said.
Attendees like BASA student Sophia Prince enjoyed the event and felt enlightened by the performances.
“I thought it was very unique how everyone expressed themselves and it opened my eyes to a lot of personal expression within myself,” Prince said.