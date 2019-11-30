Steaming used to be simpler as it consisted of subscribing to Netflix only. With the release of Disney+ on Nov. 12, 2019, many are trying to decide whether subscribing to more than one service is worth it as being subscribed to them all can really add up. Here’s a breakdown of the most popular streaming services to make the decision easier.
Netflix
Price: $8.99- $15.99 per month
With a monthly exchange and updated selection of titles, there’s a lot of content on this website. Netflix is also known for its original series which have created a lot of buzz over the years with shows such as “Orange is the New Black,” “Stranger Things” and “Black Mirror.” The streaming service also allows customers to download movies and TV shows to watch offline as well as 4K streaming.
Hulu
Price: $5.99-$11.99 per month
A good all-in-one option for those who want to cut cable, Hulu offers over 60 channels of live TV in addition to its movie selection. With two streaming plans, you can pay the basic $5.99/mo. with ads or $11.99/mo. with no ads. However, if you want the Hulu+LiveTV package it costs a little more at $44.99/mo. The basic plan is still a way to stream a library of classic shows and movies.
Amazon Prime Video
Price: $8.99-12.99 per month
Accessible in two ways, as either a stand-alone subscription for $8.99 or with an Amazon Prime subscription which costs $12.99 per month, Amazon includes many original shows and content from HBO and other top networks. One of its biggest original shows being Emmy award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. You can also rent or buy other movies and TV as well.
Disney+
Price: $6.99-$12.99 per month
The newest addition to the streaming game and gaining a lot of traction with a nostalgia perk, Disney+ offers Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and “Star Wars” content which will slowly be removed from all other streaming platforms. Classic Disney content and vault movies will be available as well as family favorites and Disney Channel Original shows and movies. Different bundles are available for $12.99/mo. to also receive ESPN+ and the basic Hulu with ads. Offline downloads and 4K streaming is another benefit for this streaming services.
HBO Now
Price: $14.99 per month
HBO Now holds access to many on-air, original shows as well as a collection of popular movies. This service can be available free to those with select cable packages or purchased on its own. “Game of Thrones”and Sex and the City fans will be able to binge all their favorite episodes with their inclusion of old beloved series available.
YouTube TV
Price: $49.99 per month
Despite being one of the most expensive streaming services, YouTube TV offers a wide selection of over 90 live news, sports channels and top networks such as FX, ABC, NBC, AMC, HGTV and ESPN. There’s also an unlimited cloud DVR recording feature that holds all your content for up to nine months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.