The resident bears of Bear Hollow Zoo, DJ, Athena and Yonah celebrated their birthdays on Saturday.
The free and public event was bee-themed and included bee decorations in all of the enclosures. Local apiary Tallassee Highlands supplied honey for the bears and displayed bees in a hive to promote the pollinators. Some of the presents for the bears were even on theme, including boxes filled with fruit dipped in honey and special birthday cakes made by Bee’s Knees Bakery.
“DJ is turning 19 and Yonah and Athena are turning 12,” the zoo’s coordinator Kelly Garrison, said. “Everybody has always joked and said ‘Happy B-Day’ so we just took a spin and made it a literal Bee Day. This year’s theme is all about bees and honey and all the black and yellow stripes you could desire.”
According to Garrison, DJ was found as an orphaned cub as well as Yonah and Athena, who are twins that were orphaned. None of the bears could be released into the wild as they became too acclimated to humans. All three bears were projected to have been born in March, so their birthdays are celebrated together.
“It’s great just to see how much people love Bear Hollow and how much it means to the community,” park assistant Sam Claggett said. “People always talk about the bears and they want to know how they’re doing. Today is especially a great day because the bears have been sleeping a lot during wintertime so it’s a great day to see them active and really moving around.”
Children milled about the zoo during the party to see the other animals such as otters, owls, skunks, groundhogs and alligators. Loud, energetic music filled the outdoor space while vendors offered face painting and crafts. People dressed up as popular characters like Spider-Man and Merida also provided additional entertainment.
Megan Hong, the program specialist for the zoo, said she was excited to be able to have more vendors at the event this year.
“Last year, we had to do really COVID friendly [vendors],” Hong said. “We had 30-minute intervals and it just was not the same. We’re happy to have the event as normal and celebrate our namesake.”
One vendor at the event Joan Sheldon was there with a special mission: to raise money for items for the zoo’s animals.
At a table full of Haribo gummy bears to give out to kids walking by, Sheldon, who is treasurer of the nonprofit organization Friends of Bear Hollow, was campaigning to raise $2,500 for the zoo. She wants to provide the animals with some more stimulation in their enclosures. So far, enough money has been raised to buy a feeder tube for the bears which they were presented with as one of their birthday presents.
As the day went on, the bears lounged around and guests marveled at the nice weather in between bites of snow cones provided by Kona Ice. Indeed Yonah, DJ and Athena’s birthday party was one that buzzed with celebration.