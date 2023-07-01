Georgia is predicted to experience some of the hottest days of summer this weekend. For anyone who wants to still enjoy their day in the sun, here are a few places around Athens to stay cool.
Make a Splash
The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Service Department is operating four public pools this summer.
The Heard Park Pool is located at 400 McKinley Drive, complete with a vortex slide as well as summer camps for children ages 6-14. Lay Park Pool, found at 297 Hoyt Street also has a rock climbing wall. Memorial Park Pool is located at 293 Gran Ellen Drive.
The Bishop Park pool is closed for the 2023 season for renovations.
During the aquatics season, pools are open Tuesday to Friday, and Sundays 1 to 5:30 p.m. Pool hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. All pools and splash pads are closed on Mondays for maintenance.
The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department offers small group swim lessons for ages six months to five-years-old. All lessons are taught by certified lifeguards and are scheduled on a first come, first served basis. Swimmers are required to wear a swimsuit and bring their own towel. They are also recommended to attend all lessons to learn properly. Participants must register online beforehand.
Aqua Aerobics, a low impact exercise routine set to music, is held at Memorial Park pool Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. until July 29. Classes are $5 each or participants may purchase a five class punch card for $20. There is a cap at 25 members per class.
The Rocksprings Splash Pad, adjacent to the Rocksprings pool, and the Walker Park Splash Pad both offer a water adventure for kids of all ages.
The Rocksprings Splash Pad, located at 291 Henderson Ext., is open Tuesday to Friday and Sundays, 1 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 5:30 p.m. The Walker Park Splash Pad, located at 200 Trail Creek Street, is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pools and splash pads are open for Independence Day.
Pool and splash pad admission is $1 per person, cash only. Pool passes are available for purchase and may be used at both splash pads and all the Department’s public pools. Individual pool passes are $20, and Family of Four pool passes are $40. Passes may be purchased on site.
The Report Cards Rewards Program returns for another summer of celebrating academic achievement, according to the ACCGov website. Any student, kindergarten through 12th grade who resides in Athens-Clarke County, can bring their final report card or equivalent to a Leisure Services pool or splash pad. All A’s will grant the student free pool access all summer, A’s and B’s will allow for ten free swims.
Summer Treats
Pelican’s SnoBalls are an icy treat for a hot, summer day in Georgia. For over 20 years, Pelican’s, located at 510 Baxter St., has been serving over 100 different flavors of SnoBalls, from wedding cake to dill pickle to cherry cola.
Pelican’s operates from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday to Saturday, and 1 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
@Local Coffee Shop and Lounge is known for its extensive menu of coffees, refreshers and more. This summer the staff has concocted an array of drinks , such as the Pineapple Mojito Mocktail, and a Strawberry Cheesecake Frappe with white chocolate chips.
@Local is open on Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to midnight, and Friday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning.
Ben and Jerry’s, located downtown, is a convenient place to take a break during a shopping trip or indulge in a post-meal dessert. Ben and Jerry’s offers a variety of flavors as well as an assortment of cones and toppings to customize your treat.
Ben and Jerry’s is open Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., and noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Lake Herrick
Lake Herrick, a recreational resource for Athens and the University of Georgia, offers an opportunity for walking, trail running and hiking. There is a one mile loop through the Oconee Forest that is suitable for any level hiker, as well as other trails that branch off from it.
Birdwatching and fishing are a common activity at Lake Herrick. The lake is home to largemouth bass, catfish, bluegill and more. For birdwatchers, Lake Herrick is home to 13 species of birds, including a variety of ducks, warblers and more, according to Virtual Lake Herrick.
There is also an accessible dock available for carry-in, non-motorized boats such as canoes, kayaks and paddle boards. These water vessels are available to rent through the Outdoor Recreation Center at UGA on Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.