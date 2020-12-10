Athens’ Beechwood Shopping Center and The 501 Exchange have partnered to create a charitable Christmas tree farm for the month of December.
The tree farm is one of many events offered at the Beechwood Holiday Market, which opened on Nov. 27 and will operate through Dec. 20. Other activities listed on the holiday market website include local vendors, hay rides and meet-and-greets with Santa.
Paul Smith, of faith-based nonprofit The 501 Exchange, said the tree farm came from a desire to be active in serving the community. The farm is largely volunteer driven, and the owner of the shopping center donated all of the trees for sale. According to The 501 Exchange’s website, every week 50% of the proceeds are donated to a different local nonprofit.
So far the tree farm has raised funds for American Lunch, which donates free meals to the community, the Athens troop of Boy scouts of America and The Sparrow’s Nest. They also will partner with Extra Special People in the coming weeks.
Holiday market event planner Lauren Smith said the goal of the holiday market was always to serve Athens.
“Any time you plan something, you have to filter it through the lens of how to better their community,” Lauren Smith said.
The market has served the community with it’s charitable efforts, but it’s also worked to lift the spirits of the city. Paul Smith said the festivity was needed to “bring holiday cheer in a safe and socially distanced way.” Due to COVID-19 many traditional holiday celebrations have had to be put on hold or changed to accommodate safety needs.
The holiday market organizers said they hope to fill that space of need for Athens residents who have no other plans. The website lists options for different levels of safety concerns as well. Guests can choose to simply look at the holiday lights, or they can shop at the local vendor stalls. Lauren Smith said if children aren’t comfortable meeting Santa outside, they can drop off letters at Santa’s post office in the plaza.
The market website also has a list of COVID-19 precautions for potential visitors. It says that masks are strongly encouraged, and there are capacity limits and hand sanitizing stations. Lauren Smith said having the event outdoors and enforcing social distancing allows the event to be as safe as possible.
So far both the Beechwood Shopping Center and The 501 Exchange said the event has been a success. Since it’s the first year of the holiday market, they’re not sure what future partnerships may look like. But Lauren Smith said it's a “100% yes” when it comes to getting involved with the community in other activities.
The Beechwood Holiday Market is free to attend. The events will be open on select days until Dec. 20.