The Lyndon House Arts Center is a staple in the Athens art community. Located on Hoyt Street, the center is operated by the Athens Clarke County Leisure Services as a “center of excellence for the benefit and cultural enrichment of youth and adults,” according to their Facebook page.
“Figure Ground,” “A Curation of Self-Image,” “Follow Like Friend” and “Chants/Chance” all opened on Nov. 18.
Lyndon House will also be opening a show, “Dignity and Without Barriers,” in December. This show is guest-curated by Maria Elias who was awarded the position through Lyndon House’s BIPOC program which supports minority curators who might not have an equal voice in the fine arts world.
Didi Dunphy, the program and facility supervisor at Lyndon House Arts Center, sat down with The Red & Black to discuss the new winter exhibits and the mission of Lyndon House.
The Red & Black: Could you tell me a little bit about some of the exhibits?
Didi Dunphy: “Follow Like Friend” is in the South gallery and features three artists, a sculptor and printmaker, a ceramicist and a videographer. What they share in common is their investigation into the nature of social media. The way that it might connect us, but also seemingly disconnect us as well. And that is curated by our in-house exhibitions manager, Beth Sale, in the West gallery and these are both midsize galleries. Upstairs is the “Curation of Self Image,” which is guest curated by Kendall Rogers. Kendall ... was our Art Center Choice Award Winner. She had submitted some beautiful paintings for our jury to exhibit and we selected her to have a solo show and we got to know her and she submitted an exhibition proposal. … [about] issues of voyeurism, beauty, self effacing and other ideas in regards to how we manage and curate our Instagram accounts and our Facebook pages. “Figure Ground” features figurative artworks by seven artists who are all addressing different content in their own works, but semantically are looking at the nature of positive and negative space in a composition and then figure as to how the figure sits in the ground or landscape or background.
R&B: What about Chants/Chance, the exhibit with works by Athens artist George Davidson?
DD: “Chants/Chance: Tincture, Totem, and Charms” by George Davidson in the lobby case is an opportunity for us to show and feature small sculptures because we don't have a lot of gallery space for this type of work. And there are several layered shelves and lighting inside this case. George Davidson is an artist who has been working and living in Athens for many, many years. He is a musicologist. He's a poet. He's a saxophonist. He is a blues musician and author. Basically as we see from this work, a tinker extraordinaire. He is self taught. This exhibit is a selection of his small assemblages and most of them are very whimsical or humorous that are combining sound mixing materials that he collects over his years. He fashions them together into what might be considered odd toy-like sculptures. They’re basically kind of functional/non-functional toys and wacky sculptural activity that has a sense of nostalgia in the way that walking into a junk shop might be like. I have been hoping to show his work for over 10 years and I don't know why I got so lucky this time around but I'm delighted to have his work in the facility.
R&B: What’s the exhibit proposal process like?
DD: We review it twice in April and in September, and [the application is] just up online under our Call for Artists tab. We have seven different studios and an open studio membership. We have classes. We have a children's wing, we have a historic decorative house. Our main core mission is to advocate for the visual artists and to amplify their careers. We could post the opportunity for someone to submit a proposal for a show. This could be a group of artists submitting a proposal or a single person submitting a proposal. The proposals could be group shows, solo shows, or event type shows. A lot of our programming –– past, current and future –– will be to feature the voices of those people who we are guiding through their professional pursuit as being a guest curator or exhibition manager.
R&B: What does a day in the life of a supervisor at Lyndon House look like?
DD: We have a lot of moving parts and, happily, I have a wonderful staff. I have eight staff people who all have varying job descriptions from outreach and communications to exhibition management and curation to managing our art education wing to our open studios manager. These are all people that I rely heavily on to navigate through all of the opportunities that we are presenting. I run a budget and I fundraise. I design programs, I implement programs. I meet with staff, I meet with artists, I go on a lot of studio visits and I visit other galleries. So it's a lot of moving parts and it's super busy all the time but I've always said my play is my work and my work is my play. Yeah, I sit at a desk for a good portion of the day.
R&B: What does Lyndon House mean to you?
DD: I find the great importance that our local government and our taxpayers consider art to be crucial to the enrichment of our existence here. The support for the financing, the building, the staffing, and the support of the artists and their careers is just wholly relevant and important to how we consider a livable community. I am really happy to be ushering those efforts along.