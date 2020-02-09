Two a cappella groups from Belmont University took the first and second prizes in the International Championship of Collegiate a Cappella South Quarterfinal competition on Feb. 9. Held at the Morton Theatre, ten college a cappella groups from the southeast faced off for a spot at the 2020 South Semifinal in Durham, North Carolina.
Belmont’s The Beltones and Pitchmen placed second and first, respectively, and will advance to the semifinal competition alongside winners from other South Quarterfinal competitions. The Georgia Institute of Technology’s Nothin’ But Treble came in third place.
A cappella groups from the University of Georgia, Vanderbilt University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and five other universities also competed.
Harmonic Notion from Vanderbilt kicked off the night singing “Machine” by MisterWives followed by “Candlelight” by Zhavia, “90 Days” by P!nk and “Good Things Come to Those Who Wait” by Nathan Sykes. The group advanced to the semifinals of last year’s ICCA competition and released its “Magic Technique” EP on Spotify and YouTube in November 2019.
Lochs and Keys from Clayton State University took the stage second and took on “100 Years” by Five for Fighting, “Down to the River to Pray” by Alison Krauss and “All the Above” by Maino featuring T-Pain. The group gets its name from its school mascot, Loch.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Beyond Measures followed with “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Video Games” by Lana Del Rey and “Levels” by Nick Jonas. The group has a background of working with local nonprofit organizations. More than half of this year’s competition team is composed of new members.
Next up was Washington and Lee University’s General Admission, who impressed the audience with a cover of “American Boy” by Estelle. Other tunes covered were “Heavy” by Birdtalker and “Guillotine” by Jon Bellion.
Georgia Tech’s all-female group Nothin’ But Treble performed a variation of songs all composed by current or former members of the group. Notable selections were Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say” and ABBA’s “Fernando,” “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen.”
The first of two groups from Belmont to perform, Pitchmen, graced the stage and had the audience in the palm of its hand. The group’s rendition of “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston resulted in the loudest applause from the audience of the entire night. They also covered “Good Things Come to Those Who Wait” by Nathan Sykes and “Must Be Hard Being You” by Clark Beckham.
After a 15 minute intermission, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s a cappella group Codachrome took the stage with Labrinth’s “Mount Everest” and a powerful rendering of “River” by Bishop Briggs while wearing matching gray jumpsuits. Codachrome is one of few groups to perform all in the same costume rather than just color coordinating outfits. Their name, based off of the color film produced by camera company Kodak, links to their belief that people are able to live their lives in color.
Next came UGA’s own The Accidentals, the all-male team sporting matching red jackets. Among songs performed were “Greedy” by Ariana Grande, “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers and “Good Things Fall Apart” by ILLENIUM. They are the only all-male a cappella team on campus and serve as the university’s oldest a cappella group.
The University of Tennessee all-female team reVOLution celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and takes pride in being the first contemporary female a cappella group at the university. They performed Maren Morris’ “Kingdom of One” from the Game of Thrones soundtrack, “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac, “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish and “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood.
Belmont’s second group, “The Beltones” ended the night with a bang. Dressed in lavender and white, the singers performed “American Privilege” by Allen Stone, “Is This Love” also by Allen Stone, originated by Bob Marley, and ended their set with “Help Us To Love” by Tori Kelly, featuring the HamilTones.
Awards are given to the top three placing teams, but only the top two move on to the semifinals. Special awards are also given to individual members who exhibit extraordinary efforts in their performances, including Outstanding Arrangement, which went to Harmonic Notion, Outstanding Vocal Percussion, which went to Emalee Gross of reVOLution and Outstanding Soloist, which went to Pitchmen’s Chris Wiper, who led the group in “I Have Nothing.”
