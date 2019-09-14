For Family and Friends, being in a band is about more than just the music.

Throughout its growth, the band has explored different avenues of sound, developed an inclusive creative process and impacted fans in ways they could have never imagined.

The Athens band came together in late 2012 and made its debut performance at a warehouse potluck the following spring. Since its initial gig, Family and Friends has gained popularity and has performed at venues from coast to coast through multiple cross country tours. The band’s most popular song, “Amadeus,” has been streamed over 27 million times on Spotify.

Guitarist and singer Mike MacDonald said the band actively pursues new sounds and musical styles. It started out as “folk-y Americana” but has since transformed into forms of emo-punk and indie rock.

“One thing we’ve always said is we don’t want to be necessarily pigeonholed in one sound,” MacDonald said. “We want to continue to experiment and try new things and push ourselves.”

The members of Family and Friends include Mike MacDonald, guitarist JP McKenzie, bassist David “Tuna” Fortuna, drummer Ryan Houchens and drummer Alejandro Rios.

A group effort

Rios said inspiration for new music depends entirely on what the band members are listening to at the time. Although a couple of bands consistently influence Family and Friends’ writing process, these influences can change from album to album and from song to song.

For the band’s most recent album, “Felix Culpa,” each of the members would nominate an album from another band for everyone to listen to and discuss each week. Then, they would pick apart different songs and say, “I would like to try what they’re accomplishing in this song,” according to Houchens.

“Everyone’s kind of bringing their own musical background to every song we write, which is cool because there’s inspiration from across the board,” Houchens said.

MacDonald said the band’s music is a combination of each member’s personality because of this collaborative process, and Houchens feels it’s one of the most meaningful aspects of being part of the group.

Long practices, countless meetings and months of planning were required to prepare the band for each of its tours. Houchens said it’s rare to find a group of people who are willing to put in as much time and effort as they have to get their band off the ground.

A personal impact

Even though playing music together is cathartic for the band members, MacDonald said he thinks one of the top reasons why they do what they do is to connect with other people.

Beyond the personal fulfillment of the songwriting process, MacDonald values the opportunity to learn about how the band’s music affects the lives of its listeners. When they hit the road and meet people who attend their shows, the members find it surreal to hear about their music being used in weddings and getting people through difficult times in their lives, MacDonald said.

When the band played in Fort Collins, Colorado, the band members were surprised to meet a fan who had flown out from Boston just to be at the show and tell them his story. Fortuna said he never dreamed of affecting people in that way. When he first started playing music, it served as a chance for him to zone out and escape from the world — it was his therapy.

“To see the byproduct of your own person therapy is therapy to other people is like, crazy,” Fortuna said.

Bringing it home

Despite performing in big cities and music festivals in nearly every state, including the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Rios has the most fun taking the stage in Athens. He said the band always tries to go “extra big” and “extra hard” when performing at home.

“I like to think we usually hit the mark,” Rios said. “It’s just really cool to be up there with my boys, being part of the fabric of the Athens music scene.”

MacDonald said Family and Friends has always prided itself on giving a memorable, live show experience. He hopes for concert goers can live in the moment, enjoy the music and forget everything beyond the four walls of the venue.