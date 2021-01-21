The night of Black Theatrical Ensemble’s first performance on March 8, 1976, in the University of Georgia Chapel, founder Larry Calhoun and other members of the organization gathered in a circle to pray.
“We knew what it meant to us — but we prayed that what we had to present would mean something to our fellow students on campus,” Calhoun said.
Calhoun decided to form BTE when he was a graduate student at UGA in 1976. Six years before Calhoun founded BTE, Nawanna Lewis Miller founded the Pamoja groups: the Pamoja Singers, Pamoja Dancers and Pamoja Drama and Arts.
Although UGA had been desegregated for nine and 15 years, respectively, when Lewis Miller and Calhoun formed their organizations, Black students had few opportunities to express themselves and find community on campus. Calhoun and Lewis Miller didn’t form their organizations solely out of a desire to sing, dance or act — they formed the organizations out of a need for community and belonging.
Acclaim in Athens and beyond
In a June 2019 interview for the UGA Black Alumni Oral History Project, Lewis Miller said she was one of 10 Black students who enrolled at UGA her freshman year. During this time, she faced a number of traumatic experiences involving racist remarks and violence from students and professors on campus.
Lewis Miller said in the interview she found support from the Black Student Union, where she was the Mistress of Cultural Affairs. Lewis Miller then formed the Pamoja groups as a place for Black students to come together. Pamoja means “together” in Swahili.
When Calhoun arrived at UGA to begin his graduate studies, he was disappointed to see many Black students going home for the weekends. It was then he decided he needed to start a Black theater group at UGA.
“We started meeting a couple of times or so in Creswell Hall and put up some flyers to see the interest and see who would show up, and the response was overwhelming,” Calhoun said.
For many original members of BTE, being a part of the group was their first ever experience with theater, Calhoun said. Micah Penn, who joined the group his freshman year in fall 1976, was the first theater major to be in the group, he said.
“When they first brought us in for that first rehearsal, they were so good. I was so intimidated. I was so scared. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? These people are this good, and I’m the only theater major in this group?’” Penn said.
Despite having members with varying levels of theatrical experience, BTE quickly became a beloved and successful performing arts group on campus. The group achieved several milestones, such as being the first Black production to perform at the Town & Gown Players theater in Athens, Calhoun said in a presentation for Pamoja’s 50th anniversary in 2020.
The Pamoja groups, now known as the African American Choral Ensemble and the Pamoja Dance Company, have also received acclaim in the Athens community and beyond. The AACE has been invited to perform at state, regional and national conferences, the group’s director Gregory Broughton said. The group has also toured the Southeast multiple times.
‘We are family’
Madison Phillips, a senior human development and family science major, learned about the Pamoja Dance Company when she attended UGA’s new student orientation. Now Phillips is the president of the organization.
“Coming from a predominantly Black high school to a PWI [predominantly white institution] at UGA, it wasn’t necessarily something that I wasn’t used to,” Phillips said. “But seeing my friends and myself witness overt and covert racism, Pamoja provided a place where I knew that I belonged.”
Calhoun had no idea BTE would be so impactful and long-lasting. He’s excited to celebrate the group’s 45th anniversary this year, and he said he’s full of gratitude and excitement for all of the groups’s members, past and present.
Broughton said the most prominent way AACE has impacted students is by providing them with a place to call home.
“My heart races when I talk about this group because it’s meant so much to me, and I’ve got such loving relationships with students from over the years — Black, white, Asian, Latinos, Koreans. We are family,” Broughton said.