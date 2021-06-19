As the world begins to welcome back in-person gatherings, the prospect of traditional holiday celebrations have once again become times of anticipation.
Today marks Juneteenth, the day that the last enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were given knowledge of their freedom on June 19, 1865 — two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
With the day being newly recognized as a federal holiday, Black Athenians reflect on Juneteenth’s significance and how they plan to celebrate it this year.
“As we remember Juneteenth, we should bear in mind the hope, the promise, the possibility and the faith in [Black Americans’] ability to become fully franchised citizens of this country,” Freda Scott Giles, UGA professor emerita of theatre, film studies and African American studies, said.
Giles, president of the Athens branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, sees Juneteenth both as a cause for celebration and a moment to recognize what followed for Black Americans after.
While Black Americans were no longer enslaved, racism and discrimination did not disappear, and the struggle for emancipation gave way to the struggle for civil rights, Giles said. Giles believes this knowledge leaves the holiday with a solemn atmosphere.
Linda Davis, a Clarke County school district board member, agreed that an acknowledgment of the holiday produced complex feelings as she thought about the weight of what freedom meant for formerly enslaved Black Americans and how that impacts her life.
“Can you imagine waking up the next day and you’re free?” Davis, president of the Bethlehem Cemetery Society, said. “You actually own yourself, you own your body — and that’s difficult to think about because I’ve always owned my body.”
Despite Juneteenth being “a loaded kind of celebration” according to Davis, Davis and Giles still take time to celebrate the holiday and praise the achievements and progress made in the Black community.
After a difficult year marked by a pandemic that disproportionately affects Black people and a series of protests and unrest following the murder of George Floyd, Davis wants to remain positive and hopeful about the future.
Both Davis and Giles were not privy to Juneteenth celebrations during their adolescence. They learned about Juneteenth and its Athens counterpart, the Day of Jubilee on May 4, later on in life. Now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, they think the opportunity to educate young Americans about this time in the country’s history is important.
“It’s exciting to have a holiday -- it’s exciting to be able to celebrate that holiday, and I hope that it will go a long way toward paving the way for us understanding our humanity and our responsibilities to one another,” Davis said.
In Athens, celebrations surrounding Juneteenth and other emancipation holidays have been ongoing for many years before they gained wider traction, Davis said. Davis pointed to Michele Tucker of Ebenezer Baptist Church West, Marvin Nunnally and Mokah Johnson, co-founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, who have all organized celebrations in the Athens community.
To commemorate Juneteenth this year, Giles will attend a celebration on Vine Street and may stop by Athens Land Trust’s annual Juneteenth celebration, while Davis is unsure which, if any, she will attend.
Instead, Davis said she might go to the Georgia Museum of Art and visit an exhibit she has desired to go view. For Davis, what Juneteenth represents is not confined to a single day and by extension, neither are its celebrations.
“Every day that we break a barrier, every day that we make an advance — often every day that we survive another night … it feels like a celebration,” Davis said.