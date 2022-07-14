A tight crowd packed into The World Famous in downtown Athens on Tuesday night to see five hip-hop artists perform inside the small venue. The event was hosted by local event promoting business ATHFactor-Liberty Entertainment, which specializes in scheduling and promoting events for the Athens hip-hop community.
The event featured Athens based hip-hop artists DK, KidArsenic and Ishues as well as two Louisiana rappers Alfred Banks and Marcel P. Black who stopped in Athens on their tour called “Black Outside National Tour”, which has taken them all across the country.
The event also marks a reimagined return of a former Athens hip-hop classic – First Tuesday, which was a hip-hop night held at The World Famous for over five years until the pandemic halted the night.
ATHFactor founder Montu Miller has been running ATHFactor since 2006 and plans to reimagine the concept of First Tuesdays to bring back a consistent hip-hop night in the Athens community.
“We are kind of reimagining it. It’s not really going to be on the first Tuesday anymore. We aren’t even sure we are going to do it on Tuesdays, so this was sort of a tester to see what’s what,” Miller said. “The main thing is to bring back a hip-hop night to Athens.”
The doors for the event opened at 9 p.m. with people shuffling in or standing outside as the performers went through sound check and prepare for the show. The crowd at the venue turned their attention to Miller who introduced the crowd to DJ ChiefRocka who was the DJ throughout the evening.
Athens hip-hop artist DK performed first at 10 p.m. and got the crowd energized by performing his set in the crowd instead of on stage to make it a more personal experience.
“I’ve been rapping in this community for 6 or 7 years now, so these people are my family especially after coming out of the pandemic,” DK said. “I feel kind of weird having that separation on the stage as if I’m some type of celebrity when I’m just one of the people, so it’s always more fun to rap in the crowd.”
After DK’s set, Miller came back on stage and the DJ played “Right On” by Lil Baby to try to keep the crowd’s energy flowing. After the break, Athens hip-hop artist Kid Arsenic took to the stage to perform after returning from being on the road performing at different cities across the U.S.
KidArsenic began his set with freestyling for the crowd and then performed his original music including his biggest song “Pray for Me” for the audience. Both KidArsenic and DK have been staples in the Athens hip-hop community for multiple years and both were excited to be performing again in the Classic City.
After the set, Miller introduced a last-minute addition to the list of performers with Athens hip-hop artist Ishues performing next. Ishues is among the most recent additions to the Athens Walk of Fame and was held in high regard by Miller with Miller calling him a legend and royalty in the Athens hip-hop community.
Ishues took to the stage to perform a few of his original songs and kept the audience members involved throughout the set. The crowd roared for Ishues who added an extra song to the set due to the crowd’s energy.
Miller took the stage after Ishues to introduce the headlining performers for the evening who came from Louisiana on a national tour. Alfred Banks took the stage first at 11 p.m. with a chair in hand. Banks began his set by recreating Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood introduction with “Won’t You Be My Neighbor'' to the delight of the audience.
Banks also talked to the audience about his hometown of New Orleans and gave a rundown of some of the most notable songs out of NOLA. Banks performed multiple songs off of his latest album “The Range 2” as well as others like his dance-inspired song “Kaleidoscope.”
Banks also had a segment of the set where he told the crowd to hold up random items from their pockets so he could freestyle, including each item that he was shown. Banks wowed the crowd by seamlessly freestyling as he included each item that was held up including a license, sculptures, money and a candle.
The headlining performer Marcel P. Black took the stage last and performed many of his original songs that have strong lyricism and impressed the audience who cheered and chanted throughout the set. Black also talked to the audience for a few minutes about the importance of the MC. Black showed off his merch that read “Real emcees don’t rap over vocals” and also rapped the lyrics “Too many wack rappers, not enough MCs” during his next song.
The crowd built a bond over the course of the night and by Black’s set, the audience had a tight-knit vibe that danced and swayed to Black’s music. Black performed his last song and got the audience to do a two-step dance with the beat of the song’s chorus. Black was glad to be back in Athens and join forces with some of the Athens hip-hop community.
“This is my second time coming here. I told Alfred I specifically wanted to come to Athens because I had a really great time here last time and they really rock with the culture out here.” Black said. “It was the same energy as it was last time and it’s something I want to come back and rock as much as possible.”
Black ended the night by giving his praises to the Classic City crowd, Miller, DJ Chief Rocka, and all of the performers for keeping the Athens hip-hop community alive. The night ended with each performer getting on stage for the audience to take photos of the performers. Afterwards, the DJ continued to play music as the crowd slowly left the venue.