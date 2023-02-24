As the Classic City is known for its rich culture complete with eclectic music, unique art and diverse food, Athens also has a bounty of Black-owned restaurants and shops. From Ethiopian cuisine to handcrafted soaps, the community is vibrant and diverse.
Restaurants
Dawg Gone Good BBQ
224 W. Hancock Ave.
This classic downtown barbecue joint owned by William Hardy is known for mouthwatering ribs and pork butt, demonstrated by its several Classic City BBQ Festival award wins. Bonus: convenient outdoor seating and free samples.
Mannaweenta Ethiopian/Eritrean Restaurant
1055 Gaines School Rd.
Owned and operated by Haregu Bahtu, this much talked about and special gem in Athens has a host of authentic Ethiopian dishes ranging from varieties of wot to Ethiopian coffee.
Kelly’s Jamaican Foods
1583 S. Lumpkin St.
Nestled in Athens’ historic Five Points and open from Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Kelly’s turns out classic curry chicken, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and plantains.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
1016 E. Broad St.
A soul food classic! Hailed by Southern Living, The James Beard Foundation and Garden & Gun, Weaver D’s is “automatic for the people,” a phrase used by original owner Dexter Weaver. It’s so legendary, the famous local band R.E.M. even ended up using it as the title of their eighth studio album. This iconic Athens fixture offers everything from peach cobbler to an autograph.
Lil Ice Cream Dude
1040 Gaines School Rd #218
Born and raised in Athens, Victor “Beau” Tracy Shell is a young entrepreneur who launched his own ice cream business in the summer of 2012 and was only eight years old. Now 20 years old and with a storefront, his window reads “you’re the coolest” and is located on Gaines School Road.
Shops
Cherokee Moon Mixology
160 Tracy St.
Founded by Alemta Tulloss, Cherokee Moon offers fresh cider, tonics and vinegars all from local, organic fruit and medicinal herbs. Cherokee Moon’s microbrewery, The Georgia Vinegar Company, is a network of rural and urban growers in the Southeastern US whose mission is to rebuild local food systems focused on vibrant and abundant food and medicine.
Chalises Heavenly Inspired
225 Cherokee Rd. Ste. #7
Based in Winterville, Chalises sells a wide range of wellness products including men's grooming products, homemade soaps including bath bars and sugar scrubs, products infused with sea moss, hair care and facial treatment. Founded and run by Adrienne Chappell, the company is both unique and healing, with locations at West Broad Farmers Market and the Georgia Square Mall.
MEplusTea
MEplusTea offers a wide range of loose-leaf teas served by businesses such as Seabear, Choco Pronto and Bear Hug Honey. MEplusTea also vends at the Athens Farmers Market every Saturday. Gift sets are offered with names such as “Love Potion,” “Sacred Womb,” Flu Fighter” and “Nausea Relief” The company also sells iced teas, tea brewing tools and their signature apothecary line, “Teapothercary.”
Shalom Silkies
Online at www.shalomsilkies.com
Owned and founded by Gabby Shalom, a sophomore at the University of Georgia majoring in marketing, the business was founded to bring Black men and women an opportunity to buy affordable, yet durable bonnets and other headwear aimed at protecting their hair.
Durag Kingdom
Online at www.duragkingdom.com
Durag Kingdom is an online business owned by Philip Ellington, a junior finance major at the UGA. The site has gained a lot of traction among UGA students and those in Athens, GA, as Ellington sells durags with a wide range of color variety for Black men and women.
Charles Pickney
Online at www.charlespickney.com
Charles Pickney is an original, predominantly self-taught artist who specializes in black smith work by making jewelry and small sculptures for his customers. He’s been in the art industry for nearly 50 years as a metalsmith.