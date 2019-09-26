Every fall, returning to school seems to require a slow, steady crawl back into student life. However, this has not been the case for the Black Theatrical Ensemble, an organization whose members have spent this past month planning, practicing and perfecting its fall play, “Blues for an Alabama Sky.”
The Black Theatrical Ensemble is a University of Georgia organization which honors Afro-centric theater by producing plays, essays, poems and other works created by black authors and playwrights. The club strives to portray and offer perspective into the black experience through a collaborative student effort. Students of all cultural backgrounds, as well as those with performing arts backgrounds, are a part of the club.
Nosayaba Okungbowa, a UGA senior psychology and theater major, is the vice president of BTE. Okungbowa said she wanted to be part of an organization where she could find a sense of family on campus.
“Unless you go looking for it, you don’t see many people-of-color organizations on campus, and I feel more at home with a community that looks like me,” Okungbowa said. “It’s been a blessing for me.”
Not only does BTE provide an outlet to reproduce art from authors and playwrights of color, it also promotes the artistic endeavors of students within the club itself. One particular event it puts on is the Playwrights Festival where students do various readings of personal work. BTE also presents various performances from other organizations on campus to celebrate diversity in the performing arts.
Each academic year, BTE plans two larger productions and various smaller productions, such as playwriting festivals and poetry readings. This year, one of the plays is “Blues for an Alabama Sky,” which was first commissioned by the Alliance Theatre company in Atlanta in July 1995, according to the director.
The play was written by the African-American playwright and author Pearl Cleage, and tells the story of Angel, a blues singer in the 1930s during the Harlem Renaissance. It portrays the cultural awakening which occured in Harlem at the time , and highlights the racism, sexism and prejudice experienced by various characters.
Pedro Alvarado, a second year doctoral student at UGA, is also the director and chair on the BTE executive board. The adversities the characters face such as abortion, prohibition and systemic racism are the aspects that drew Alvarado to “Blues for an Alabama Sky,” he said.
“These [characters] still have dreams of becoming more than what society has allowed them to become,” Alvarado said. “The language is so poetic and the characters’ relationships with each other are so dynamic.”
Alvarado was first introduced to the play during his undergraduate career at Georgia State University when he had a professor who was the set designer for the original production.
The set design for Alvarado’s production strays from 1930s Harlem by avoiding strictly period-style costumes and set design.
“We want to transcend the time period,” Alvarado said. “The issues that the characters are facing in the 1930s, we are facing today.”
This is the fundamental goal of BTE — to expose the reality of the black experience through reflective performance art. This is what draws students to the organization, according to Alvarado.
“It’s always important when there’s a group that focuses on telling the story that is usually ignored and isn’t being told,” said Justin Hall, a BTE actor and junior theater and entertainment media studies major.
This is especially true at UGA, which is a predominantly white university. Out of 38,652 enrolled students in the fall 2018 class, only 3,219 students identify as black.
BTE provides a place for the wider community to preserve and honor Afro-centric theater, as well as create their own art in a safe space.
“Most of the time, [people of color] don’t get the representation they need in theater, so the BTE provides that,” Okungbowa said.
These productions highlight various issues a person of color may experience today.
“I think it’s important because it shows the splintering, the concept of being black and American,” Hall said. “People usually approach these issues in separate bubbles, but these issues overlap.”
