Athens-Clarke County Library will host its Bling Your Prom event on Friday, Feb. 24 from 2-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
High schoolers in Athens and surrounding areas will be invited to the library to pick out a free outfit for prom or any formal event. At the event, teens will be able to choose from a variety of new and gently used formalwear, including shoes, jewelry, accessories and cosmetics.
The library will also offer pop-up changing rooms and on-site alterations to make sure each teen goes home with an outfit they feel good in.
“We’re just trying to alleviate some of that burden of prom from our local family,” Elizabeth Hood, the teen services regional coordinator for the library, said. “It can be really expensive, and things are hard enough already.”
According to Hood, 160 teenagers were able to get formalwear from the event last year. Jen Schumann, the organizer of last year’s Bling Your Prom and the current development librarian, hopes this year will be just as successful.
“It’s probably one of the biggest events that we put on. It’s grown every year that we’ve done it simply because the need is there in the community,” Schumann said.
With prom season right around the corner, the staff at Athens-Clarke County Library hopes they can accommodate teenagers in the area.
“A lot of times this is a demographic that gets sort of overlooked or pushed to the side,” Hood said. “It’s really inspiring to see how much people care about giving these kids a good experience and sparing them a financial burden.”
The Teen Services Department is still accepting donations and volunteers until Feb. 24. To donate to the event, items such as formalwear, accessories, store coupons, shopping bags, jewelry displays and more can be dropped off at the Teen Desk during library hours.
“We’re reaching out across all places to try to really give these kids a great experience,” Rachel Bentley, the lead assistant for teen services, said.