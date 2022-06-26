Bloodkin. Tituss Burgess. The Glands. Ishues. Love Tractor. These five Athens artists are soon to be cemented into the Athens Music Walk of Fame.
Montu Miller, an Athens hip hop icon and Athens Cultural Affairs Commission committee member, announced the new Athens Music Walk of fame inductees Saturday evening at the AthFest Music and Arts Festival’s Wicked Weed stage.
Miller asked the crowd for a drum roll before announcing the inductees, each of which received applause and scattered cheers from the audience.
The new inductees will join a list of 15 prominent Athens musicians, including R.E.M., The B-52’s, Pylon, Drive-By Truckers and Widespread Panic. The walk of fame includes performers from across genres and time periods, such as the early 20th century composer Bob Cole to psychedelic pop group of Montreal, which formed in the ’90s but is still active today.
The inductees, like other walk of fame artists, come from a variety of backgrounds and perform across genres.
Bloodkin, an Athens outfit known for its Southern rock sound, was formed in 1986. The band made several songs that were later covered by Widespread Panic, such as “Can’t Get High” and “Quarter Tank of Gasoline.” Daniel Hutchens, a prominent solo musician and founding band member, died in May 2021. Fellow founding member Eric Carter continues to tour with a rotating group of musicians.
Tituss Burgess is Athens born and raised — he attended Cedar Shoals High School and the University of Georgia, where he studied music. Now an actor and singer, Burgess is best known for his Broadway roles and for his role in the Netflix series, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Burgess has received five Emmy nominations.
The Glands are notable for their indie rock sound, and the group received a nod from NPR’s “All Songs Considered” in a 2018 article entitled “The Glands May Be The Greatest Band You’ve Never Heard Of.” The group formed in the ’90s, and its most recent album debuted in 2018. Lead singer and guitarist Ross Shapiro died in March 2016.
Ishues, a rapper and hip hop artist based in Athens, is originally from Washington D.C. Born Ishmael Cuthbertson, Ishues started making music in Athens in 2003 and stayed active until 2009. He took a 10 year hiatus and released his most recent album in 2020. He is credited as a pioneer of the local hip hop scene, and he also works as an activist. His youth chess and boxing program, Check Hook, works alongside nonprofit Chess and Community to teach youth about conflict resolution. In a statement on Instagram, Ishues thanked Athens, as well as friends and mentors supporting him over the years.
Love Tractor, the oldest group in this year’s group of inductees, formed in the ’80s during the rise of Athens’ alternative rock scene. The band was made by a group of UGA students and has an extensive discography. Love Tractor appears in the documentary film, “Athens, GA: Inside/Out,” which explored the ’80s music scene in Athens. The group is currently in the process of remastering and rereleasing its previous albums. In a statement posted to Instagram following the announcement, the band said “Thank you! This is for our fans!!”
The inductees’ walk of fame plaques will be installed later this summer, according to a post from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission. The ACAC funds the Athens Music Walk of Fame. The project also receives support from the Athens Downtown Development Authority, the ACC Leisure Services Arts Division and the ACC Transportation and Public Works Streets and Drainage Division. Athens-based graphic designer Allen Sutton designs the bronze, guitar pick-shaped plaques.