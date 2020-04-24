Boars Head mug

The general managers of Boar’s Head Lounge began taking down the dollar bills from its walls to give to employees on April 16. (File/Staff)

An unmistakable part of downtown Athens bar Boar's Head Lounge is the overwhelm of dollar bills lining its walls. The bar has ended the 23-year-long tradition to donate the money to its employees.

David Hartley and Ethan Key, general managers of Boar’s Head Lounge, began taking down the dollar bills covered in doodles and drawings to give to employees on April 16.

The bar began a contest on its Instagram page, asking followers to guess the total amount of money removed from the restaurant’s walls, bar and ceiling for a chance to win a free t-shirt shipped via postal service. Staff later announced on Instagram that they collected $4,021 in total and thanked followers for their support throughout the tedious process.

Other restaurants and bars known for covering their spaces with dollar bills have also undertaken similar tasks. Tybee Island restaurant The Sand Bar collected a total of $3,714 from its eateries’ interior and collected an extra $390 from customers willing to donate to the cause, according to The New York Times.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.