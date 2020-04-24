An unmistakable part of downtown Athens bar Boar's Head Lounge is the overwhelm of dollar bills lining its walls. The bar has ended the 23-year-long tradition to donate the money to its employees.
David Hartley and Ethan Key, general managers of Boar’s Head Lounge, began taking down the dollar bills covered in doodles and drawings to give to employees on April 16.
The bar began a contest on its Instagram page, asking followers to guess the total amount of money removed from the restaurant’s walls, bar and ceiling for a chance to win a free t-shirt shipped via postal service. Staff later announced on Instagram that they collected $4,021 in total and thanked followers for their support throughout the tedious process.
View this post on Instagram
Hello Athens, we hope that all of our BH fam and friends are well! The last few days we have been hard at work on a little treat for out staff to help stimulate their pockets. We are removing EVERY dollar from the bar, walls and even ceiling! We are 2 days in and nowhere near done. Stay posted for daily updates on the process! We appreciate everyone’s business through the years and we hope you haven’t forgotten about us! We sure haven’t forgotten about you! Thank you to our loyal patrons who have posted dollars for years. Hopefully your memories at Boar’s will still live on without them!
Other restaurants and bars known for covering their spaces with dollar bills have also undertaken similar tasks. Tybee Island restaurant The Sand Bar collected a total of $3,714 from its eateries’ interior and collected an extra $390 from customers willing to donate to the cause, according to The New York Times.
