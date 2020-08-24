Nick Chubb, former running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, is remembered on the University of Georgia's campus for being one of the greats. Now, his rich family history is explained in print.
Clemmie Whatley, author of the new book "The Chubbs: A Free Black Family's Journey from the Antebellum Era to the Mid-1900s," is someone who understands the Chubb family history's importance. Whatley is the cousin of Nick Chubb and relative of many who have lived in Chubbtown, Georgia, a town founded by freed slaves. Through this journey, she gathered information on her family’s past, dug through history and made connections wherever she could to tell the story of her relatives’ journey, she said.
Her cousin, Kenneth Jones, a lawyer and author of "The Chubbs of Chubbtown," credits all work on “The Chubbs” to Whatley. However, over the years, he assisted her when she needed help or clarification. The story is told through "historical research and family narratives," Jones said.
In 2016, Whatley helped ESPN with research to create a video feature about Chubbtown. Working on the book led her to learn more about the family's past, using resources like Ancestry.com and the Georgia Archives. Researching this topic was her "mission," and the book became her outlet, Whatley said.
While rummaging around in her grandmother’s old trunk looking for answers, Whatley found an interesting artifact.
“In the bottom of the trunk, there was a crumpled piece of paper. I was scared to throw it away—when I opened it up, it was a bill of sale for a slave woman and her son in Whitfield County Virginia,” Whatley said.
Whatley was determined to figure out if this was documentation of the legendary daughter in her family who was kidnapped into slavery. Whately said her mother used to talk about the legends of the brothers in their family, but never mentioned the sisters. The drive to shine a light on the women in the family alongside the other aspects were ultimately the reason for this book, she said.
The book has already been placed as number one on The Sunbury Press’ July Bestsellers List, after being published on May 28 of this year. The story is incredibly historically detailed. Whatley said understanding the past is "critical" and helps individuals live a "purposeful life." Therefore, Whatley allows the reader to fully dive into her family's history and pre-Civil War time period with her. Weaving the narrative around the country, she finds that almost all of her relatives end up in Chubbtown.
The most surprising aspect of Chubbtown was that it was thriving and self-sufficient, Jones said. Established in 1864 by Henry Chubb, the town held many freed slaves' accounts and was heavily influenced by the period.
“I like the details. I like the part where she goes in and talks about the social and political climate because a lot of people might be unaware of those things,” Jones said.
Jones believes the best thing about this book is that it answered many questions about the Antebellum era and traced his and Whatley’s family lineage countrywide.
Tracing that lineage to today, it led right here to Athens. Nick Chubb's athletic career has created a positive effect on Chubbtown as he went from UGA to now playing for the Cleveland Browns, Whatley said. Nick Chubb and his other relatives, like Bradley Chubb, have "become the face of Chubbtown," and the publicity they cause might create the possibility for a visiting center, Whatley said. Nick Chubb's legacy and his family's history live on through culture and generations of Bulldogs.
