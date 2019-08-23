The school year may have begun, but summer reading habits don’t have to stop. The Red & Black compiled a reading list of noteworthy books, all by Athens-based authors. From explanations behind a series of local hauntings to deep-dives into the Georgia oyster industry, here’s what you should be reading this fall.
1. ‘The High Low Tide: The Revival of a Southern Oyster’ (2018)
Author: André Joseph Gallant
Publisher: University of Georgia Press
Price: $32.95
A salty treat. In this work of narrative nonfiction, Gallant covers the entirety of the Georgia oyster industry, from the individual oyster to a wider scope of the environmental and economic impacts on the health of the industry. Gallant is an independent journalist and Athens local, and he teaches writing and multimedia journalism at the University of Georgia. The piece received the Award of Excellence from the Southeastern Library Association.
2. ‘Imperfect Tense’ (2016)
Author: Melisa Cahnmann-Taylor
Publisher: Whitepoint Press
Price: $15 at Avid Bookshop
An important read for any linguistic or literary fanatic, this collection of poetry is an exploration of the positions and nuances of language. Cahnmann-Taylor captures the awkward absurdities and fleeting triumphs of learning and teaching languages, practices that possess inherent imperfections. Her work contains traces of Georgia’s influence, such as a poem entitled “Teaching Poetry in Georgia Schools.” The author is a professor of TESOL & World Language Education at the UGA.
3. ‘The Wrong Heaven’ (2018)
Author: Amy Bonnaffons
Publisher: Little, Brown and Company
Price: $26 at Avid Bookshop
In this collection of short stories, characters navigate issues of spirituality, sexuality, and compatibility through other-worldly, and, at times, grotesque methods of problem-solving. The story “Horse,” about avoiding the mundanity of modern life through a physical transformation into a horse, was featured on the radio show “This American Life.” Bonnaffons lives in town, where she is pursuing a doctorate at UGA.
4. ‘Ghosts of Athens: History and Hunting of Athens, Georgia’ (2016)
Author: Tracy L. Adkins
Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
Price: $14.95 at Avid Bookshop
For the amateur and aspiring ghost hunters, “Ghost of Athens” is a complete guide to paranormal activity in Athens. Adkins tells ghost stories and provides historical context about spaces around the city. The locations in the book also correspond with many of the stops on the Athens History and Hauntings Tour, an annual series hosted by Classic City Tours, a part of the Athens Welcome Center.
5. ‘The Southern Foodways Alliance Guide to Cocktails’ (2017)
Authors: Jerry Slater and Sara Camp Milam
Publisher: University of Georgia Press
Price: $29.95 at Avid Bookshop
Learning by doing becomes learning by drinking in this colorful and eclectic book co-authored by Jerry Slater, owner of The Expat, a restaurant in Five Points. The book explores the culture of drinking in the southern United States through a compilation of drink recipes and essays by various contributors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.