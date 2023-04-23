As performers gather backstage, the fog machines roar to life, spilling smoke over the set. Strobe lights flash across the scene to reveal a quaint yellow house with a rainbow pathway lined with colorful lights and candy canes.
The music builds, and the audience knows one thing for sure — the stage is set, and the performers are ready.
The Boybutante AIDS Foundation hosted its 32nd annual Boybutante Ball at the 40 Watt Club Saturday night. The drag show, titled “Candyland,” featured 20 performers throughout the night.
The ball is one of many events held by the foundation to raise money to support individuals living with HIV/AIDS. According to their website, the money made through events is used to help agencies supporting HIV/AIDS advocacy, education, outreach and direct client services in Northeast Georgia.
Jamey Watson, the president of the foundation, was not only one of the hosts of the show but also performed in it. Crowned Miss Bogart by the foundation’s board last year for his work and passion for Boybutante, Watson dominated the stage as drag persona Skylar D’Kay, performing for the last time as president.
“I think drag brings us so many things,” Watson said, “It brings joy, it brings community, and it can sure as heck raise some dollar.”
With a $25 entry fee, every attendee helped donate to the cause. On top of the initial price of the show, every tip given to the performers and piled into the large gray buckets on stage will be donated to Live Forward, formerly known as AIDS Athens. The organization aims to provide stable housing, improved health management, strong community outreach and widespread prevention services to these individuals.
The Boybutante AIDS Foundation began in 1989 as a way for a group to help their friend struggling with AIDS. Thirty years later, in 2019, the foundation reached its goal of raising $1 million.
As the foundation’s biggest event, the ball is continuing to raise money for the cause. As the performers, audience members and volunteers gathered for the event, they joined together as one community fighting for a common goal.
One attendee, Lindsay McCoy, came to the show to support her friend and coworker who would be performing.
“I have gotten to come to Boybutante Ball once before, and it was a really fun time,” McCoy said. “I really enjoy things that I know I can support my own community with.”
The foundation, with the tagline “Partying for a Cause,” brings a bit of fun to a serious topic. As each performer stepped out onto the stage, they got to entertain an audience while also ensuring that every tip they made would be donated.
“I think that the biggest thing we can do as performers is give back to the community, especially for such a great cause,” drag queen Natasha Rose, who performed in the ball for the second time this year, said. “I love entertaining people. I want to inspire people to get up in front of others and give them a show.”
According to the World Health Organization, over 38 million people are living with HIV worldwide. By funding important programs that provide services to people living with HIV/AIDS, the foundation is helping people not only in Georgia, but around the world.
Boybutante also helps the community by providing a great show. After over 30 years of putting on drag shows, the ball has turned into a huge event with sought-after performance spots. Each performer, whether it be a drag queen lip syncing to Whitney Houston or a drag king rapping 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” has something to share with the audience.
“Drag is important. Because it’s art. Because it makes people feel,” Watson said.
Drag also serves as a form of expression for the performers. Through pushing the boundaries of gender norms and transforming into a new person, drag is a creative art that celebrates individuality.
“I think it’s important to be able to celebrate the expression of yourself as is,” McCoy said.
But a drag show cannot be complete without an audience to witness it. For many, the most important thing in the world of drag is community support, whether it be through a friend group or a whole city.
“The support we need from the community is everything,” Rose said. “Even if you can’t donate, just show your time and effort to be here and cheer us on. That’s all we ask for.”