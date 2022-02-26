Red X’s could be seen on the backs of students’ hands all over Tate Plaza on Friday. Across from the University of Georgia bookstore, people crowded a table waiting to receive their “X” and chat about the meaning behind it.
The drawn-on letters symbolized a collective effort to shed light on the issues of sex trafficking and slavery in observance of Shine a Light on Slavery Day, which takes place on Feb. 25.
Members of Breaking the Shackles, a local nonprofit organization committed to bringing awareness to modern slavery and sex trafficking, came to the plaza equipped with red sharpies and ready to share their message with the student body.
The awareness day was started in 2012 by the END IT Movement, a collection of organizations aimed at the prevention, awareness and rescue for human trafficking victims.
When Breaking the Shackles president Mary Cochenour saw END IT was not pushing the day as much this year, she and the organization’s executive board decided to step up and spread awareness themselves.
“A lot of people are aware of human trafficking and the issues around but they just don't know how to get involved,” Cochenour said.
Breaking the Shackles aims to raise awareness for the cause by engaging both students and musicians in Athens.
“Something I love is that really unique platform that we're able to use, where we can tie in a huge piece of Athens — the music community,” Cochenour said. “It gives them a platform to be able to play and then raise awareness for something our org members are super passionate about.”
Jaella Mac Au, a freshman human development and family science major, stopped at the table to have an X drawn on her hand.
Mac Au felt events like the tabling were important to hold on campus because some students may not understand the severity of the issues.
“If they weren't tabling today, I probably wouldn't have known about the prevalence of slavery,” Mac Au said. The importance of the issue and the privilege of not seeing the effects of it every day makes what Breaking the Shackles does awesome to her.
Nick Edwards, the organization’s vice president of creative direction, hoped the event would highlight the prevalence of slavery and help the organization build more connections with students. He wants to instill in them a passion to get involved in fighting to end human trafficking.
“It's been really hard, especially with the pandemic, to have that sense of community that Breaking the Shackles is all about, so I think being able to see people come together around this cause is really special,” Edwards said.
Breaking the Shackles holds several events throughout the year, and will be announcing the headliner for their spring benefit concert on Monday, Feb. 28. More details on the concert and future events can be found on its Instagram page.