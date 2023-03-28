Elle Woods wasn’t the only one decked out in a feather boa and stilettos on Monday night. A sea of pink came over The Classic Center on March 27 with the sold out, one-night-only “Legally Blonde - The Musical!,” the fourth show in the Broadway Entertainment Series in Athens’ 25th season.
Originally released as the iconic film in 2001 starring Reese Witherspoon, the musical adaptation opened on Broadway in 2007. “Legally Blonde” has since spawned multiple touring productions from China to Australia.
Many of Monday night’s attendees were fans of the film, including Athens Christian School student Shiloh Fleischer.
“I think girls just really love the movie, in general,” Fleischer said. “It’s a really good movie. It’s fun and exciting.”
The lobby held a special place for any fan, with a photo booth with props, two signature cocktails named the “Bend and Snap Aperol Spritzer” and “Bruiser Red Sangria,” along with two Acuras parked out front, and Bruiser Woods himself pasted on the windows.
For season ticket holders Matt and Marianne Boggs, the theater is a nice place to enjoy the retired life after two long careers in education. While the couple can get a good date night out of it, they also want to support the arts. Matt Boggs believes this particular show can cater more to a college crowd – perhaps one reason it sold out.
“I still coach a girls’ golf team and when they found out I was going, they all wanted to go,” Matt Boggs said. “But none of them could get tickets because it’s been sold out.”
While the production has stood the test of time, many updates were included in Monday night’s show. The set still greatly relied on projections, much like the original Broadway incarnation. However, the touring performance included references to more recent pop-culture events and inventions.
The character of Brooke Wyndham (played by Kaelee Albritton) is introduced solely in sequences of TikToks projected on the screen, cementing her character as a fitness influencer with a large following. The show opener, “Omigod You Guys,” was also accompanied by projections of text bubbles reciting the lyrics.
Elle Woods (played by Hannah Bonnett) also references actor Timothée Chalamet as her neighbor and says she had to talk television personality Khloé Kardashian out of buying an orange sweater, a line that originally referenced actress Cameron Diaz in the film.
Instead of her famous scented pink resume, Elle sends Professor Callahan (played by Chris Carsten) an interactive one in the form of an email.
Reactions to these changes seemed to be mixed.
“I don’t think it really [worked],” Ben Dozier, senior biological science major at the University of Georgia said. “I thought it was an interesting touch, definitely. But I just don’t know if I really liked it, necessarily.”
Josh Sandler, a sophomore economics major, felt warmer towards the revisions, as someone with a theater background himself and a long-time fan of the show.
“I think it’s in progress,” Sandler said. “I think it was a good attempt.”
Sydney Turnier, a friend and fellow UGA Visitors Center tour guide with Sandler and Dozier, enjoyed the show overall and defended the modern touch.
“It definitely is a different take to it and it took me by surprise,” said Turnier, a junior finance and management information systems major. “But, had they done the 10-years-ago version of ‘Legally Blonde,’ it wouldn’t have fit. I think modernizing it was a better take for the 2023 production.”
While that particular element of the show was not unanimously received, many showgoers sang the praises of the traveling performers, especially the role of hairdresser Paulette (played by Ashley Morton) whom Sandler called “absolutely incredible.”
As the next show in Athens’ Broadway series, The Classic Center will welcome “Chicago” to the theater on May 1. Until then, patrons will continue to support the arts Athens presents to them.
“When you have a city of 130,000 people and you have a turnout like tonight, especially if you get the word out a little bit more, interest would be incredible in a city like this,” Sandler said.