The Broadway Entertainment Series returns to downtown Athens for the 2023-2024 season at the Classic Center Theatre. The theater is located in the heart of downtown, complete with over 2,000 seats.
On Friday, October 20, the Broadway Entertainment Series kicks off with a production of “Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience.” “Pretty Woman: The Musical” hits the stage on Sunday, November 19. The last performance of the 2023 year is“Mean Girls,” held on Thursday, December 14.
The 2024 Broadway musicals starts off on Wednesday, February 28 with a showing of “Come From Away.” The final performance of the Broadway Entertainment Series is “On Your Feet,” with international sensations Gloria and Emilio Estefan, on April 1.
All show dates and titles are subject to change.
New season ticket packages go on sale Friday, July 14. The Classic Center Cultural Foundation held an exclusive presale beginning on Wednesday, July 12. Season tickets range from $125 to $392.65, plus applicable fees. Patrons can reserve their tickets using a 3-month payment plan at checkout.
Individual tickets will be available in late August.