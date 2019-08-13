Athens is known for its eclectic shops, local restaurants and historic music venues. Recently it has also become a home for biscuits, with different restaurants boasting their own creative twists on the classic breakfast staple.
1. Mama’s Boy
Mama’s Boy, located off Oak Street, is widely known for its Southern-inspired breakfast eats — especially their buttery biscuits which can be served as a side or even as a main dish. The highly acclaimed Athenian restaurant also opened a second location off Macon Highway due to its popularity, and customers at both locations can order the Southern staple drizzled with sausage-thyme gravy, topped with their choice of meat and cheese or slathered with butter and housemade jam.
2. The Farm Cart
Fresh biscuits topped with an assortment of locally grown greens, meats and jams can be found at either the Athens Farmers Market every Saturday or at The Farm Cart restaurant on Baxter Street thanks to husband and wife duo Michael and Ilwalani Farfour. Due to the long lines of hungry customers each weekend at their food tuck, the Farfours opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in May.
An assortment of seven biscuit sandwiches topped with organic ingredients ranging from arugula and avocado aioli to fried chicken thigh and spicy honey can also be ordered with coffee from local vendor 1000 Faces.
3. Mama Jewel’s Kitchen
Another local restaurant specializing in home-cooked, Southern food, Mama Jewel’s Kitchen also offers their own take on the biscuit. Blueberry biscuits topped with a lemon glaze, as well as their biscuit bites, fried biscuit dough covered in cinnamon sugar, are offered on their brunch menu. For those who would like something a little more hearty, customers can order their famous Ooey Gooey — a biscuit sandwich with fried chicken, Brie cheese and jalapeno peach jelly — or their take on biscuits and gravy which is topped with fried chicken and a creamy sausage gravy.
4. Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market
Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market is located on the wide-street neighborhood of Athens known as Boulevard and boasts both a sweet and savory option for biscuit lovers. Offered on their brunch menu, Heirloom’s “doscuit holes” are rounds of biscuit dough, fried and topped with cinnamon sugar and bourbon salted caramel. The restaurant’s “Love on a Biscuit” can also be found on their brunch menu, and features poached eggs, fried pork belly and charred green tomato salsa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.