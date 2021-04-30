This time last year, the executive directors of the University of Georgia’s Shop With a Bulldawg and Food2Kids sat down in the midst of quarantine to create an organization that would aid hunger in Athens. This union came to be known as Bulldawgs Against Hunger, which now involves over 30 other clubs on campus.
Bulldawgs Against Hunger will be holding its first mobile food pantry in the parking lot of Clarke Central High School beginning at 9 a.m. on May 1. Meals and summer/school supplies will be delivered to individual cars as they pass through the drive-through.
“The need for food has increased by 40% since the beginning of COVID-19,” said executive director of Food2Kids and co-founder of Bulldawgs Against Hunger, Shannon Casleton. “This is the big event where we get to feed all these families and really see what this collaboration can bring to the table in Athens’ community.”
Through a three-week fundraiser supporting the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Bulldawgs Against Hunger accumulated enough funds for 16,164 meals and counting — not including actual food donations or the summer/school supplies to be handed out.
“It's one thing to raise money for something but it's another thing to see that food go into those peoples’ hands,” Casleton said.
Ranging from build-your-own science projects to perishable and non-perishable items provided by the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, students will be handing out these items in an assembly-line fashion to members of the Athens community who bear a ticket provided by the Food Pantry.
“Last year, we were not able to have this in-person component of this organization,” Casleton said. “This year, we are all here, [and] we have been working with the Food Bank. It’s outdoors, and it is very safe to do it at this point in time so we wanted to take it to the next level since we had the ability to do so.”
Executive director of Shop With a Bulldawg and co-founder of Bulldawgs Against Hunger, Connor Giresi, put emphasis on the purpose of Bulldawgs Against Hunger’s initiative being a route to bringing Athens’ communities together.
“There are really no excuses to help when you have this amazing platform that UGA gives you. All these amazing opportunities to help students to empower the community and to empower ourselves,” Giresi said.
Future plans for Bulldawgs Against Hunger events are already in the works for next year as Giresi and Casleton along with their committee heads look to a bright future for the organization and its effect on food insecurity in Athens-Clarke County.
On prospective plans, Giresi said “When we do the mobile pantry, having a full blown field day where student organizations can sponsor some sort of activity. Imagine it as a full on carnival.”