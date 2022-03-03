The University of Georgia has more than 2,600 international students from 125 countries who call the school home. Within this group are exchange students who get to experience and explore American academics, culture and history during their time in Athens.
Ryui Yamaji, a sophomore economics major from Osaka, Japan, experienced culture shock immediately after walking into his dorm room in UGA’s East Campus Village. He noticed there was no blanket or sheets on his mattress, so he slept with his jacket as a blanket on the first night. Yamaji couldn’t believe the accommodations difference between Japanese dorms and American dorms.
Junior environmental sciences major Leona Tauchmann is from Düsseldorf, Germany. Her first impression of Georgia came from the two hour drive from Hartsfield-Jackson airport to UGA’s campus. The first thing she noticed? Empty land and parking lots everywhere. In Germany, Tauchmann said houses and buildings are close to each other, making no room for greenery or many parking lots.
For Jehoon Cho, a junior communication studies major from Seoul, South Korea, Georgia’s cultural diversity was the first thing he noticed. Seeing people of different backgrounds was a reassuring sight.
Cho said he also felt comfortable because many franchises, fast food chains and brand logos were instantly recognizable. Because of this, he didn’t feel a disconnect with American culture.
A common expectation for the three exchange students was for Americans to be very outspoken, friendly and hospitable. Tauchmann said this expectation came from her German friends who visited the U.S. in the past.
Popular American shows and social media posts are what shaped Cho’s image of American culture. He felt prepared for any cultural differences or shocks — however, he wasn’t prepared for Greek life and didn’t understand it after encountering it on campus.
Campus life is different in American schools versus international ones, the students said.
At UGA, everything one needs is on campus or close by, but they also enjoy how spread out the buildings are.
Cho and Yamaji prefer to take advantage of the shuttle system and take buses to and from classes, while Tauchmann likes to walk around campus and enjoy the greenery and passing students.
All three students mentioned there are more assignments and opportunities to improve your grades at UGA. In Japanese schools, most classes have only one exam at the end of the semester, which students’ grades are based on, Yamaji said.
The structure at UGA gives Tauchmann the ability to learn the concepts through trial-and-error instead of stressing over one exam at the end. She said in Germany professors don’t interact with the students much, so she was surprised to see UGA professors and students develop connections.
“Students always tell me that adjusting to the U.S. academic structure is always a bit challenging at first,” said Alyssa Johnson, global education advisor and incoming exchanges coordinator at the UGA Office of Global Engagement. “However, students tend to enjoy this structure which keeps them up to date on material and allows them to connect with their professors.”
In South Korean schools, students are typically assigned majors, Cho said. It shocked him that students at the university were undecided and had the ability to switch majors multiple times.
“I think this is good because when you are 19 years old, you might not know what you want to do for the rest of your life, so you are given multiple chances,” Cho said.
The exchange student process is a special part of UGA, and through the COVID-19 pandemic, the university’s Office of Global Engagement has made an effort to be able to carry out this exchange.
“It has unsurprisingly been difficult to exchange incoming and outgoing students during the pandemic because of program complications, visa delays and country entry restrictions. But, recently participant numbers are increasing back to pre-pandemic levels,” Johnson said.
With the number of exchange students increasing once again, Tauchmann advised non-exchange students at the university to be patient with exchange students and give them time to adjust.
At the end of his exchange experience, Yamaji hopes to bring back a stuffed UGA bulldog, start a law-related business and maintain connections with those he met.
Before returning to Seoul, Cho hopes to visit other parts of the U.S. including Los Angeles, New York City and Florida. He hopes to have acquaintances all over the world and bring back with him lasting friendships — and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
“They have them in Korea, it’s just not as good as it is here, where they were made,” he said.
Tauchmann wants to try as many different American fast food chains as she can while she is in the country. “My friend and I swore that we would never try Starbucks or McDonald’s, but here we are now,” she said humorously.