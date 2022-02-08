According to groundhog Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction on Feb. 2, winter has been extended by six more weeks. With six more weeks, winter coats will get a chance to remain a fashion staple for a while longer.
Athens’ weather tends to get colder in late winter and early spring, before starting to warm up around May. Cool temperatures and wind are likely to remain on the University of Georgia’s campus for most of the semester. Because of this, students may want to stay up-to-date on current winter fashion trends, especially for coats.
Ashley Szopinski, a social media manager and stylist at fab’rik Athens, said a trend is a fun and expressive style that gains traction and popularity quickly, then eventually dies out over time.
Yoo-Kyoung Seock, a trend analysis and forecasting professor in the textiles, merchandising and interiors program at UGA, disagrees with Szopinski.
Seock said that trends don’t necessarily “die out,” but instead adapt and change according to what’s going on socially, politically and culturally.
The long, oversized trench coat style that came into fashion during the 1980s is one example of this. While this style of coat is still fashionable, today it can be seen in brighter colors and varying textures, as opposed to the earth tones that were commonly seen in the ‘80s, Seock said.
Both Szopinski and Seock said that a major theme of this season’s trending coats is “pop color.” Pop color refers to vibrant, striking colors — anything that isn’t neutral, such as grey, black or beige.
“I truly just think anything that's going to be pops of color or just super different and fun will be trendy,” Szopinski, a senior fashion merchandising student at UGA, said. She emphasized bright colors and intricate patterns are especially popular in today’s social climate as they’re more representative of the diversity and creativity of society and the people in it.
Szopinski said at fab’rik, teddy bear coats, puffer coats and flannels have been their most popular outerwear products this season. Puffer coats with faux fur trim have been especially popular, she said. Seock feels the popularity of faux furs, as well as other synthetic fibers, are a direct response to recent sustainability movements.
Seock said that this season's coat trends are representative of classic styles in modern forms. Oversized silhouettes, belted styles and even wool coats are on the rise, which have all been seen in past trend cycles.
Next year, Seock said that she predicts the winter coat styles “won’t change that much.” Though an increasing amount of synthetic renditions of classic styles, including faux leather and vinyl, may crop up as sustainability continues to be on people’s minds, Seock said.
Szopinski agrees and predicts longer length coats may be in style next winter, but also this winter’s puffer and trench coats in bright colors will stick around as well.
Many local Athens boutiques and shops have coats that align with Seock and Szopinski’s trend overview, such as Community, Pitaya and Cheeky Peach Boutique.