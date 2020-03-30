Of the seven years The World Famous has been open, the staff has only closed the dive bar for three half days. It’s even been open on Christmas some years, senior staffer and bartender Patrick Nolan said.
But the bar and restaurant closed on Monday, March 16 indefinitely due to the owner’s growing fears over the spread of COVID-19. The decision didn’t come easy: the restaurant’s margins are “paper thin,” owner David Eduardo said.
“We really need to be open every single day in order to be successful, and this shutdown has really made it impossible,” Eduardo said.
While life after COVID-19 responses in the service industry is one concern, the security and income of bartenders and other service industry workers is another on Eduardo’s mind.
To help alleviate this sudden uncertainty, Eduardo started a GoFundMe page to redistribute donations to the bartenders and employees at The World Famous. As of press time, individuals have donated $1,223 to support The World Famous staff and address recurring expenses.
Other bars in Athens have taken to GoFundMe fundraisers in order to support the staff. Flicker Theatre & Bar, Sister Louisa’s Church, Little Kings Shuffle Club, Manhattan and Hendershot’s Coffee, among others, started GoFundMe pages when they suddenly had to stop relying on paying customers to support their business and employees.
Relief through generosity
Growing concerns about unemployment in the era of COVID-19 is a problem in and outside of Athens: last week, 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. With food and drink service workers making up 6% of the United States’ entire workforce, and with multiple restaurants in Athens closing their doors and cutting hours, bartenders and servers are left without a place to gain a steady income.
“Our staff are the greatest resource that we have,” Jon McCrae, owner of Sister Louisa’s Church, said. Starting the GoFundMe was a “no brainer,” McCrae said. Church’s fundraiser is matching donations with a bar tab: for every dollar you donate, you get that equal amount back in the form of a bar tab.
McCrae looks forward to Church reopening whenever restrictions are eased — which could be as soon as April 7, the last day of the current Athens-Clarke County restriction on public gatherings of more than 10 people — but for now, he’s focusing on making sure his staff has money “to have food on the table and a roof over their heads.”
As of press time, the Church fundraiser has raised more than $4,000, which makes up 75% of the staff’s weekly income for two weeks, McCrae said.
Joey Tatum, owner of Little Kings Shuffle Club and Manhattan Bar, also looks forward to re-opening when possible. He’s owned the businesses for 16 and 25 years, respectively. Tatum said the bars have “a little bit of cushion as long as this thing doesn’t last forever,” but service industry people usually live “semi on the edge.” The Little Kings GoFundMe has raised more than $1,600 as of press time, and the Manhattan GoFundMe has raised more than $2,700.
Pivots and resources
Tatum’s employees are “pretty terrified” about the current lack of security, but in addition to the fundraisers, he keeps them updated about service industry-specific relief in Athens, such as efforts from the Athens Community Career Academy to provide service industry workers with free meals.
Kim Long, CEO of Flicker Theatre, also looks forward to the “big party” she expects when the bar and entertainment space can open again. In the meantime, though, the Flicker GoFundMe has raised more than $5,400.
Flicker is also hosting occasional “virtual happy hours” on Facebook live, where bartenders film inside of Flicker and teach viewers how to make a cocktail, various musicians perform entertainment acts and Long herself practices tarot card readings. The acts are practicing social distancing, too: in a recent virtual happy hour, one of the hosts said to another host, “I don’t think we can get that close to each other.”
Long is also looking into potentially selling sealed, packaged mixed drinks and cocktails, such as margaritas, in order to make some money while the bar remains closed.
Flicker, Little Kings and Manhattan were awarded the Athens Downtown Development Authority small business grant, too, which grants $1,000 to small businesses downtown that employ 1-10 full-time employees. The World Famous is applying soon, Eduardo said.
