Everything Caitlin Short does is related to preservation.
On weekends, Short likes to “photo-document derelict buildings” or “mend the clothes” she has recovered from abandoned homes. On weekdays, you can find her at the Historic Athens Welcome Center where she serves as the Visitor Experience Specialist.
Short wanted to lead tours of historic houses in Athens. Soon, she learned about the Welcome Center’s “Museum Mile,” a tour of all four house museums in Athens, which fit her idea of what she wanted to pursue. Short’s ambition for the position soon paid off.
“[Then-director Evelyn Reece] brought me on as a volunteer, and I ended up starting to guide tours and being put on payroll a couple of years later, and here I am now involved on a full time staff level with the organization as a whole,” Short said in an email.
Becoming a tour guide can be challenging for numerous reasons such as memorization, critical thinking and, for some, people skills. Short said the constant interactions that she has with people on a day-to-day basis have helped her to grow.
“I’m a wallflower by nature, an observer and a listener, and working at the Welcome Center has helped me to open up and become more comfortable talking to groups of people,” Short said.
Short’s time as the Visitor Experience Specialist has given her the opportunity to interact with many different kinds of people from all over the world, making the social aspect of the job one of her favorite parts.
“Aside from being based in a centuries old house, my favorite part of working at the Welcome Center all these years has been the people I’ve encountered,” Short said. “I have had many truly memorable and treasured interactions with visitors from all over the world.”
Short spends her days at the Welcome Center researching projects, creating social media content, attending meetings, caring for the house museums and other tasks. Lately, she has made an effort to digitize historical documents for reference purposes.
“I consider my best work-related achievement to be the narrative I created based on names of a few dozen enslaved people that I found while transcribing the journals of Dr. Moses Waddel, who lived in the house that the Welcome Center now calls home,” Short said.
Short’s dedication to keeping the history of Athens alive today landed her an award that not many people have: a day named after her.
“Caitlin's ten years of service at the Historic Athens Welcome Center have profoundly impacted Athens-Clarke County,” Tommy Valentine, the director of the Welcome Center, said. “During this time, she has shaped the experiences of nearly 100,000 visitors, offering them insights into our community's distinctive culture, attractions, architecture, history, and sense of place.”
Mayor Kelly Girtz deemed June 27 as “Caitlin Short Day” to commemorate Short’s “exemplary service and commitment” to the Athens Historic Welcome Center as well as celebrate her effort that has “played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of belonging and hospitality” in Athens-Clarke County, according to the proclamation.
“I had no idea it was happening,” Short said.
Short said that she hopes that this day will give others the courage to follow their dreams, just as she did.