Caledonia Lounge, known for its iconic live music venue and as 40 Watt Club’s former location, will be permanently closed and bought out by Sister Louisa’s Church Bar owner Jon McRae. The bar plans to expand into Caledonia’s location and eventually use the patio, once completely bought, in order to encourage live music and entertainment, McRae said.
“That space is going to stay a performance venue, it’s going to stay a local business,” McRae said. “I’ve dedicated my life to this bar and this block of downtown Athens, and we’re excited about this opportunity for Church. It’s not about making more money, it’s about surviving.”
The Red & Black reached out to Caledonia’s owner Bryant Williamson and Atomic Athens multiple times for comment but did not receive responses as of press time.
McRae was reached out to by Joey Tatum, the landlord of Caledonia Lounge, about the opportunity to lease it out, and it has been an ongoing process since.
Caledonia’s neighbor storefront, Atomic Athens, announced the closure of its store in an Instagram post by Athens Community Fridge, a free community fridge located in Caledonia, on Tuesday.
“I think it’s safe to say we are all heartbroken by this news,” the post said. “The Athens music scene will never be the same, and our closets will look a little bit duller, but I think what is most devastating is the loss of a home.”
Due to the effect COVID-19 had on small businesses in downtown Athens, many businesses have struggled and needed to adapt to their environment, even if that includes buying out local favorites, McRae said.
However, Athens Community Fridge said this is a “calculated effort by the owners of the buildings” in the Instagram post. The initiative will be relocating their community fridge with the help of supporters, according to the post.
Many locals and longtime Caledonia supporters have responded to this news with heartbreak and condolences, such as Adria Stembridge, an Athens resident who grew up going to the Caledonia space during the ’70s and ’80s. Stembridge said she was wary about Church not keeping the integrity of the space that holds so much value for Athens musicians and music-lovers.
Caledonia held a special place in Stembridge’s heart as she visited when it was still the 40 Watt Club and saw Pylon perform there on New Year’s Day in 1990. She felt she could truly be herself at all of the shows, she said.
According to Athens Community Fridge’s post, the Caledonia Lounge and Atomic Athens both served as a safe space for Athenians. Caledonia’s space was often filled with “drag queens, queer kids, trans folx, folk of color, weirdos and anyone else that didn’t fit in or feel accepted,” the post said.
On the other hand, Church bar attracts the same crowd, centering its values around supporting the LGBTQ community and people of color, McRae said.
“I love this bar as far as my livelihood and my life, and it’s the lives and livelihoods of people that work here,” McRae said. “I think it’s an important gathering place for the community. And I would say the open-minded community at large —but also the LGBTQ community, the African American community — has found a home here, and Church is just bigger than me.”
