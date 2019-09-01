Calico Vision played The 40 Watt Club for its album-release party on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. This show began the band’s first East Coast tour, and the four members of the psychedelic pop band are headed to Nashville next. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
As soon as Calico Vision started tuning up on stage, audience members staked their spots as close to the band as possible, leaning against the stage and getting ready for the final set of the night.
The show was the Athens-born psychedelic pop band’s first album release, and the five-piece band played the new songs in order.
The songs aren’t on Spotify or iTunes streaming platforms, and only demos are available on Bandcamp, so without purchasing the album, a live show is the best way to get to know Calico Vision.
The crowd was definitely familiar with the band and shouted songs they wanted to hear next. Though The 40 Watt Club was far from packed, many attendees danced and sang along to the set, creating a fun, high-energy atmosphere.
Secret Nudist Friends, a psychedelic garage rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, opened for Calico Vision at The 40 Watt Club on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Calico Vision, a five-piece psychedelic pop band from Athens, dominated the stage at The 40 Watt Club on Saturday, Aug. 31. The band played its self-titled album to a crowd who danced and sang along to the wavy tunes. Kudzu Samurai, Secret Nudist Friends and Wieuca opened for Calico Vision, each bringing slightly different sounds to the stage for the album release celebration.
Wieuca, an Athens-based emo rock band, opened for Calico Vision at The 40 Watt Club on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Athens. (Photo/Erin Schilling, 404.291.9654)
Lead singer and guitarist Bren Bailey steered the psychedelic sound with his low, dreamy voice. When he sang, the music slowed down and matched his long notes, but the band picked up the tempo without vocals, creating a wavy effect to the tunes.
Kudzu Samurai, Secret Nudist Friends and Wieuca opened for Calico Vision, each bringing slightly different sounds to the stage for the album release celebration.
The five bandmates of Calico Vision seemed comfortable on stage immediately, smiling at the crowd and getting into the different songs.
But it was Naoko Uno, the keyboardist and backup vocalist, who stole the show.
Positioned behind a keyboard almost as tall as her, Uno matched Bailey’s low tones with high-pitched harmonies, sometimes stopping to scream into the microphone before the band took off with the music.
Uno bounced around the stage more than the other members, having the freedom to leave her keyboard and move around. She captivated attention and looked right at home playing music alongside her band.
Bailey didn’t dance as much as Uno, but listeners can hear the intense emotion in his voice as he sings the lyrics.
Though Calico Vision is three years old, Bailey and Uno are the only original members.
The band also includes bass guitarist Evan Leima, drummer Mike Talkovich and guitarist Patrick Doherty.
The album is full of songs longer than most pop tracks, and the length allowed the audience to go on a new psychedelic journey with each song change.
When the band played “Neptune,” they brought out guest saxophonist Ben Hackett of New Madrid. “Neptune” is a slower track with a steady tempo, and the saxophone fits right into the smooth, wavy music.
The album is available to buy on Bandcamp or at the merchandise table at one of the band’s shows.
After this 40 Watt Club kickoff, Calico Vision is taking their tunes up the East Coast on its first tour of this caliber. The next show will be in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 4.
