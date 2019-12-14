Maggie Ristroph has a notes page on her phone dedicated to phrases and words she hears or sees throughout the day. An art intended sophomore at the University of Georgia, these transcriptions help her perfect her skills as a calligraphy artist.
Whether in class, conversation or watching television, she is constantly listening for words that catch her attention. Discreetly whipping out her phone, she will add them to a scrolling list of preexisting catchphrases waiting to be written.
As calligraphy is a heightened focus on the art of lettering, both euphonic and visually appealing words are constantly sought after. The term “art” is used loosely when applied to lettering due to the numerous steps involved in getting the perfect stroke, complex enough to be a science.
The pen becomes the process
Rather than being a simple pen to page process, the artist is confronted with a vast amount of choices including the type of pen, nib, or pen tip, ink thickness, paper and even the tabletop. After doing calligraphy for two years, Ristroph has determined often these complexities cause beginners to lose interest.
“Usually people stop because they think they’re doing something wrong, when really it’s whatever materials they’re using,” Ristroph said.
After trial and error, Ristroph has found using a pen with a protruding nib, called and oblique pen, and thicker ink is her sweet spot. While there are multiple fonts of calligraphy an artist can adopt, she prefers modern copperplate, as it allows the freedom to make each letter slightly different and generally bouncier than traditional styles.
Transitioning to typography
Unlike the majority of artists with her skill level, Ristroph was entirely self-taught. She began in the versatile world of water colors, using the translucent ink and malleable brush tips to create varied stroke thickness. From there, she relied on social media — Instagram in particular to advance to a brush-pen hybrid, and finally to an official calligraphy pen to perfect her technique.
“Maggie is an inspiring young creative.” Erika Daniel, a sophomore studying jewelry and metalwork at the Lamar Dodd School of art, said. “[She] is a bubbly and passionate artist and her cheerfulness often translates into her pieces.”
While Daniel observed, this charisma is a driving force for the success of artists, as it separates their work from their respective counterparts. As a beneficiary of Ristroph’s benevolent character, she is able to witness how an uplifting attitude can infuse a work with life, affecting word choice, ink coloring and style of lettering.
“I haven’t wanted to sell anything because I didn’t feel like it was good enough,” Ristroph said. “But no one ever feels like they’re ready. You just have to jump into it.”
While the precise technique involved in calligraphy is difficult, deciding what to write is even more challenging.
Daniel can attest to Ristroph’s constant awareness of applicable texts and lettering, describing her work ethic as tireless and driven purely by a love for her skill.
Future plans as a calligraphy artist
Being able to incorporate daily life into her artwork so easily is one of the largest assists calligraphy has to offer. With most other art forms, practicing is necessary and time consuming, as the artist has to set up an easel, a pottery wheel, paints, dye and the rest of the works in order to perfect the technique.
“Half of my notes don’t have regular handwriting anymore,” Ristroph said. “It really doesn’t take a long time to set up or do, even if you’re in class. Whenever I write anything I end up doing calligraphy off to the side.”
Ristroph’s Instagram feed is often filled with calligraphy posts and snippets of tutorials which shows the nib swiftly gliding across a page. By gleaning information from such clips, Ristroph has been able to perfect her skills with the hopes of eventually writing wedding invitations and envelopes.
Ristroph plans to use her calligraphy skills as a side job while pursuing a career in animation. She believes that creating work that makes one want to create more work is fundamental to growth as an artist, and for her, calligraphy fulfills that desire.
