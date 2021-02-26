The University of Georgia Press closed their month-long Campus Read event with a conversation between Mary Frances Early and Phaidra Buchanan, during which the two discussed their experiences as Black women and the importance of conversations about racial equality at the University of Georgia.
Early and Buchanan are pioneers in their own rights as the first Black graduate and first Black Rhodes Scholar at UGA, respectively.
The Campus Read of Calvin Trillin’s “An Education in Georgia” took place throughout February as a celebration of Black History Month and a commemoration of 60 years of desegregation at UGA.
Early was the first Black person to graduate from UGA in 1962, when she received a master’s degree in music education. Buchanan is a senior at UGA majoring in social studies education as well as UGA’s first Black Rhodes scholar, an scholarship rewarded to 32 individuals, funding her studies at the University of Oxford upon graduation. The talk was moderated by Cynthia Dillard, the first Mary Frances Early Endowed Professor of Teacher Education at UGA.
Early years
The discussion began with Early and Buchanan each divulging in their own childhood experiences and the communities they were a part of growing up.
“Our school wasn't as well equipped as white schools,” Early said. “We had no playground equipment. We had no cafeteria. When we got books, of course they were the books that came from white schools and have their names scribbled in them and sometimes they’d have some ugly messages, too.”
Even so, Early said her teachers were dedicated to providing her and her classmates with a great education. She referred to her neighborhood as a “warm blanket” that comforted her and her brother.
Like Early, Buchanan felt that her own community in Tyrone, GA, was also very formative in her upbringing.
“My parents, I think, specifically chose to move to the area I was in because they saw that it was diverse, and they saw all these different people from different walks of life,” Buchanan said. “And we recreated that community in our classrooms.”
Early first began graduate school at the University of Michigan because at the time, UGA was not an option, she said. She transferred to UGA when she heard of the Myers Hall riot outside of Charlayne Hunter-Gault’s dormitory and her and Hamilton Holmes’ subsequent suspension.
“I decided that the cause was more important than [what] might be uncomfortable,” Early said. “You know, Dr. Martin Luther King [Jr.] said that ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’ And I felt at that time that this was the right thing to do.”
As a student history teacher, Buchanan cherished Early’s stories as her own education and future career is the direct result of Early’s efforts.
“Just the very fact of students sitting where they are, hearing from who they're hearing from –– hearing from me, it all comes back to [Early] and her efforts,” Buchanan said.
Early emphasized the significance of community when she attended UGA. She decided to take a leave of absence from her job and return to school in the spring, which was completely funded by Black teachers’ donations.
“I didn't do this by myself,” Early said. “Others helped me. I was standing on the shoulders of others too.”
"[Martin Luther King Jr.] wrote to me saying that I had brought Georgia and the United States closer to the American dream."
— Mary Frances Early, UGA's first Black graduate
Moving forward
Buchanan shared this sense of community with Early, saying that her achievement as a Rhodes Scholar would not have been possible without the help of mentors and friends. She’s also returning this support to other students as a mentor for an organization called U-Lead Athens, which helps students with immigrant backgrounds achieve higher education.
“I think there's almost something sad about being a first Black anything, right?” Buchanan said. “Especially in 2021, because it means that no one has had that opportunity before you in all these years. And a big part of my mentoring is making sure that in the future, my hope is that we're not talking about firsts anymore. That these are just opportunities that are open to them.”
Early also discussed her experience with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who supported Early throughout her education at UGA. He wrote her an encouraging letter after she graduated.
“He wrote to me saying that I had brought Georgia and the United States closer to the American dream,” Early said. “That was before his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, and I treasure that letter because it came from him. And I knew that he was thinking about the dream, even then.”
To close the talk, Buchanan and Early both discussed their thoughts on future steps UGA should take to truly achieve racial equality at the institution.
“What I would love to see from the university first of all is acknowledging these harms that have been perpetrated [by UGA],” Buchanan said. “Acknowledging the role in slavery, its role in white supremacy, perhaps removing African American communities like Linnentown.”
Buchanan also hopes the university will strive to accept more Black students and faculty to create a more diverse and equal environment and be more transparent about their decisions on racial justice initiatives. She also said it’s important to recognize the Black community and provide them with fair wages and extra support during a pandemic that disproportionately affects them.
Early said the changes she’s seen since the 1960s are remarkable, and she only hopes the university continues to make strides toward racial equality and opportunity.
“I have to look at 1961 as compared to 2021. I have to because I was there, and the differences could not be greater,” Early said. “I just want the University of Georgia to continue to move in the right direction.”