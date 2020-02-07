Canopy Studio

Canopy Studio's advanced student division presented an aerial art performance about the power of the written word on Friday, Feb. 3, Saturday Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5. 

 Courtesy Facebook, photo by Zoomworks

Thursday, Feb. 6

Tarot & Tea

Fortunes: Sip on some hot tea and practice your tarot card reading skills.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Indie South

Price: $10

Interdisciplinary Modernisms Spring Workshop

Art: Walter Kalaidjian will discuss the roles animals had within the surrealist canon.

When: 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: 1260 S. Lumpkin St.

Price: Free

Rockin’ for Relay

Benefit: Support UGA Relay for Life at this concert featuring Spin Cycle, KOBANOVA and Shameless James.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: The Foundry

Price: $10

Tribe of Three

Music: This trio is a part of Gypsy-At-Heart and will showcase its electric world music.

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Hendershot’s

Price: Free

Friday, Feb. 7

Finding Balance in Motherhood

Support: A support group for mothers with postpartum depression.

When: Noon-1 p.m.

Where: 220 N. Milledge Ave.

Price: Free

Friday Night Dance Party

Salsa: Attend a free salsa lesson and social dance.

When: 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: 263 W. Green St.

Price: $3-$5

NO Moniker

Rock: Unwind after a long week by listening to the new wave sounds of No Moniker.

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar

Price: $5 (event is 21+)

‘New Owner’

Theater: This new play follows the friendship between a lonely widow and a shelter puppy.

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: UGA Performing Arts Center

Price: $15 children, $30 adults

Saturday, Feb. 8

Caleb Darnell with Lily Dabbs

Listen: Enjoy folk and blues tunes while sipping on a cocktail, coffee or local beer.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Buvez

Price: $5

Valen-tiny Market

Shop: Tiny Ath Gallery’s presents its first Valentine’s market featuring art by Kat Moore and others.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Tiny ATH Gallery

Price: Free entry

2020 ICCA South Quarterfinal

A cappella: Watch some of the best collegiate a cappella groups compete for semifinals.

When: 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Morton Theatre

Price: $18-$20

Anniversary Show

Drag: Celebrate a decade of Athens drag with Athens Showgirl Cabaret.

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Max Canada

Price: Free (event is 21+)

Sunday, Feb. 9

Noel Holston

Discussion: Holston will discuss his memoir, “Life After Deaf: My Misadventures in Hearing Loss and Recovery.”

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: ACC Library

Price: Free

Stix and Taps

Workout: Get sweaty with a pound class and cool off with a complimentary beverage.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Southern Brewing Company

Price: $10

Rebellion

Canopy: Catch Canopy Studio’s 2020 feature performance which includes aerial skills, static trapeze and more.

When: 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: 160 Tracy St.

Price: $6-$15

Handmade Lovers Market

Shop: Find a special Valentine’s gift at an annual market.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 835 Sunset Dr.

Price: Free entry

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.