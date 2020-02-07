Thursday, Feb. 6
Tarot & Tea
Fortunes: Sip on some hot tea and practice your tarot card reading skills.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Indie South
Price: $10
Interdisciplinary Modernisms Spring Workshop
Art: Walter Kalaidjian will discuss the roles animals had within the surrealist canon.
When: 4-6:30 p.m.
Where: 1260 S. Lumpkin St.
Price: Free
Rockin’ for Relay
Benefit: Support UGA Relay for Life at this concert featuring Spin Cycle, KOBANOVA and Shameless James.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Foundry
Price: $10
Tribe of Three
Music: This trio is a part of Gypsy-At-Heart and will showcase its electric world music.
When: 8-10:30 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
Price: Free
Friday, Feb. 7
Finding Balance in Motherhood
Support: A support group for mothers with postpartum depression.
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: 220 N. Milledge Ave.
Price: Free
Friday Night Dance Party
Salsa: Attend a free salsa lesson and social dance.
When: 7-10:30 p.m.
Where: 263 W. Green St.
Price: $3-$5
NO Moniker
Rock: Unwind after a long week by listening to the new wave sounds of No Moniker.
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Flicker Theatre & Bar
Price: $5 (event is 21+)
‘New Owner’
Theater: This new play follows the friendship between a lonely widow and a shelter puppy.
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: UGA Performing Arts Center
Price: $15 children, $30 adults
Saturday, Feb. 8
Caleb Darnell with Lily Dabbs
Listen: Enjoy folk and blues tunes while sipping on a cocktail, coffee or local beer.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Buvez
Price: $5
Valen-tiny Market
Shop: Tiny Ath Gallery’s presents its first Valentine’s market featuring art by Kat Moore and others.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Tiny ATH Gallery
Price: Free entry
2020 ICCA South Quarterfinal
A cappella: Watch some of the best collegiate a cappella groups compete for semifinals.
When: 7-10:30 p.m.
Where: Morton Theatre
Price: $18-$20
Anniversary Show
Drag: Celebrate a decade of Athens drag with Athens Showgirl Cabaret.
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Max Canada
Price: Free (event is 21+)
Sunday, Feb. 9
Noel Holston
Discussion: Holston will discuss his memoir, “Life After Deaf: My Misadventures in Hearing Loss and Recovery.”
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: ACC Library
Price: Free
Stix and Taps
Workout: Get sweaty with a pound class and cool off with a complimentary beverage.
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
Price: $10
Rebellion
Canopy: Catch Canopy Studio’s 2020 feature performance which includes aerial skills, static trapeze and more.
When: 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: 160 Tracy St.
Price: $6-$15
Handmade Lovers Market
Shop: Find a special Valentine’s gift at an annual market.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: 835 Sunset Dr.
Price: Free entry
