Thursday, Feb. 20
Legally Blonde
Film: The University of Georgia’s University Union will host a screening of Legally Blonde.
Where: Tate Theatre
When: 8-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Minty Fresh
Drag: The Kourtesans will feature drag queen Minty Fresh and more at its monthly show.
Where: Sister Louisa’s Church Bar
When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Price: Free
Jamila Lyiscott
Lecture: Spoken word artist and social justice education scholar Jamila Lyiscott will discuss what it means to be “literate” in American society.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Price: Free
Harry Potter Trivia
Trivia: Host James Majure will present free rounds of Harry Potter-themed trivia.
Where: The Rook & Pawn
When: 6-8 p.m.
Price: Free
Friday, Feb. 21
Shehehe
Live Music: 1970s punk-influenced trio Shehehe will perform with local openers.
Where: 40 Watt Club
When: 9 p.m.-midnight
Price: $7-10
Vanity Fair
Theater: Experience the Kate Hamill rendition put on by the UGA Theater Department.
Where: Cellar Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $12-16
Females of Fabric Group Exhibition
Art: View textile works by Barbette Houser, Heather Elisabeth and Paula Runyon.
Where: Tiny ATH Gallery
When: 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons
Games: Tyche’s Games and Dungeons & Dragons at UGA will team up to help you learn the basics of the game.
Where: Tyche’s Games
When: 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, Feb. 22
Dance Marathon
Benefit: UGA Miracle presents its 25-hour-long dance marathon fundraiser.
Where: Tate Student Center
When: Noon-1 p.m. the next day
Price: $25 registration
Classic City Wax Vol. 1 Release
Music: Local hip-hop artists will perform at an album. release show for the record.
Where: Caledonia Lounge
When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: $10-12
Beer-butante
Beer: Local drag queens will perform to benefit the Boybutante AIDS Foundation.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Price: Free
Let’s Rock Athens
Fundraiser: Local acts will perform to benefit Girls Rock Athens.
Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: $5
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History
History: Listen to Rita Daniels, relative of Harriet Tubman, speak about her family’s legacy.
Where: First AME Church
When: 10 a.m.
Price: Free
LLS Benefit Show
Benefit: A.D. Blanco will perform to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Where: Hendershot’s
When: 7-9:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Vanilla Sunday
Garden: Operatic singer Leah Partridge will perform for the Orchid Madness series.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
When: 5-7 p.m.
Price: $25
Emotions
Dance: Enjoy a showcase of dance styles by East Athens Educational Dance Center students.
Where: Morton Theatre
When: 3 p.m.
Price: $12-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.