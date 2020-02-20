AD3W3663.jpg

As one of the final events in the 2019 Dance Marathon, a bald, sponsored child goes around a large circle of students in the Tate Grand Hall, cutting their symbolic hospital wristbands. (Photo/Foster Steinbeck)

 Foster Steinbeck

Thursday, Feb. 20

 

Legally Blonde

Film: The University of Georgia’s University Union will host a screening of Legally Blonde.

Where: Tate Theatre

When: 8-10 p.m.

Price: Free

Minty Fresh

Drag: The Kourtesans will feature drag queen Minty Fresh and more at its monthly show.

Where: Sister Louisa’s Church Bar

When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Price: Free

Jamila Lyiscott

Lecture: Spoken word artist and social justice education scholar Jamila Lyiscott will discuss what it means to be “literate” in American society.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Harry Potter Trivia

Trivia: Host James Majure will present free rounds of Harry Potter-themed trivia.

Where: The Rook & Pawn

When: 6-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Friday, Feb. 21

Shehehe

Live Music: 1970s punk-influenced trio Shehehe will perform with local openers.

Where: 40 Watt Club

When: 9 p.m.-midnight

Price: $7-10

Vanity Fair

Theater: Experience the Kate Hamill rendition put on by the UGA Theater Department.

Where: Cellar Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $12-16

Females of Fabric Group Exhibition

Art: View textile works by Barbette Houser, Heather Elisabeth and Paula Runyon.

Where: Tiny ATH Gallery

When: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons

Games: Tyche’s Games and Dungeons & Dragons at UGA will team up to help you learn the basics of the game.

Where: Tyche’s Games

When: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, Feb. 22

Dance Marathon

Benefit: UGA Miracle presents its 25-hour-long dance marathon fundraiser.

Where: Tate Student Center

When: Noon-1 p.m. the next day

Price: $25 registration

Classic City Wax Vol. 1 Release

Music: Local hip-hop artists will perform at an album. release show for the record.

Where: Caledonia Lounge

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Price: $10-12

Beer-butante

Beer: Local drag queens will perform to benefit the Boybutante AIDS Foundation.

Where: Terrapin Beer Co.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Price: Free

Let’s Rock Athens

Fundraiser: Local acts will perform to benefit Girls Rock Athens.

Where: Little Kings Shuffle Club

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Price: $5

Sunday, Feb. 23

Black History

History: Listen to Rita Daniels, relative of Harriet Tubman, speak about her family’s legacy.

Where: First AME Church

When: 10 a.m.

Price: Free

LLS Benefit Show

Benefit: A.D. Blanco will perform to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Where: Hendershot’s

When: 7-9:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Vanilla Sunday

Garden: Operatic singer Leah Partridge will perform for the Orchid Madness series.

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

When: 5-7 p.m.

Price: $25

Emotions

Dance: Enjoy a showcase of dance styles by East Athens Educational Dance Center students.

Where: Morton Theatre

When: 3 p.m.

Price: $12-15

