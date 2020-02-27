190426_jca_abbeyroad_16.jpg

A musician performs at Abbey Road Live! on the first day of the Twighlight Festival on Apr. 26, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. The show featured a variety of songs from the entire Beatles catalog performed on a stage set up in the middle of the city. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Rumba Lesson

Dance: Learn the basics of this dance form. No prior experience required.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: UGA Dance Building

Price: Free

Big Band Athens

Live Music: Enjoy a serenade of swing style music provided by ensemble Big Band Athens.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Hendershot’s

Price: $5

Piedmont Songwriters Society

Workshop: Learn various songwriting styles and methods.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Piedmont College

Price: Free

Exhibitions Opening Reception

Art Opening: Join Dodd Galleries as they debut four new exhibitions.

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Dodd Galleries

Price: Free

Friday, Feb. 28

Cinema Roundtable

Discussion: Critique Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” with university professors.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: UGA Fine Arts Building

Price: Free

Josh Fadem

Comedy: The West Coast comedian will perform a set as he prepares to film a special.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Buvez

Price: Free

Kobanova

Live Music: Listen to rock artists Kobanova, Jameson Tank and Claustrophilic perform.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: 40 Watt Club

Price: $7

CORE Contemporary Show

Dance: Watch CORE Contemporary’s annual showcase featuring Mario Vircha’s Migrare.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: New Dance Theatre

Price: $12-16

Saturday, Feb. 29

Athens Women’s Health Summit

Conference: Learn about the lives of women in the contexts of race, class and politics.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: UGA MLC

Price: $10

Green Life Expo

Botany: Celebrate sustainability and learn about ways to improve the environment.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA

Price: Free

Queer Heaven!

Drag: Watch drag performances and enjoy live music.

When: 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Where: Caledonia Lounge

Price: $7 (21+)

Abbey Road LIVE!

Live Music: Listen to The Beatles tribute band perform covers with a creative twist.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: The Foundry

Price: $8-10

Sunday, Mar. 1

Warehouse Sale

Shop: Browse discounted furniture and art as Metal + Petal makes room for new inventory.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Metal + Petal

Price: Free

The Lion in Winter

Theater: Enjoy James Goldman’s historical drama put on by Athens Creative Theatre.

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Quinn Hall

Price: $12-15

Deep State

Live Music: Listen to rock bands Deep State and Telemarket perform.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Buvez

Price: $5

Soul Food

Entertainment: Enjoy a melting pot of performances in music, poetry and comedy presented by Sweet Soul Movement.

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Hendershot’s

Price: $7

