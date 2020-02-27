Thursday, Feb. 27
Rumba Lesson
Dance: Learn the basics of this dance form. No prior experience required.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: UGA Dance Building
Price: Free
Big Band Athens
Live Music: Enjoy a serenade of swing style music provided by ensemble Big Band Athens.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
Price: $5
Piedmont Songwriters Society
Workshop: Learn various songwriting styles and methods.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Piedmont College
Price: Free
Exhibitions Opening Reception
Art Opening: Join Dodd Galleries as they debut four new exhibitions.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Dodd Galleries
Price: Free
Friday, Feb. 28
Cinema Roundtable
Discussion: Critique Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” with university professors.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: UGA Fine Arts Building
Price: Free
Josh Fadem
Comedy: The West Coast comedian will perform a set as he prepares to film a special.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Buvez
Price: Free
Kobanova
Live Music: Listen to rock artists Kobanova, Jameson Tank and Claustrophilic perform.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: 40 Watt Club
Price: $7
CORE Contemporary Show
Dance: Watch CORE Contemporary’s annual showcase featuring Mario Vircha’s Migrare.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: New Dance Theatre
Price: $12-16
Saturday, Feb. 29
Athens Women’s Health Summit
Conference: Learn about the lives of women in the contexts of race, class and politics.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: UGA MLC
Price: $10
Green Life Expo
Botany: Celebrate sustainability and learn about ways to improve the environment.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA
Price: Free
Queer Heaven!
Drag: Watch drag performances and enjoy live music.
When: 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Where: Caledonia Lounge
Price: $7 (21+)
Abbey Road LIVE!
Live Music: Listen to The Beatles tribute band perform covers with a creative twist.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Foundry
Price: $8-10
Sunday, Mar. 1
Warehouse Sale
Shop: Browse discounted furniture and art as Metal + Petal makes room for new inventory.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Metal + Petal
Price: Free
The Lion in Winter
Theater: Enjoy James Goldman’s historical drama put on by Athens Creative Theatre.
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Quinn Hall
Price: $12-15
Deep State
Live Music: Listen to rock bands Deep State and Telemarket perform.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Buvez
Price: $5
Soul Food
Entertainment: Enjoy a melting pot of performances in music, poetry and comedy presented by Sweet Soul Movement.
When: 6-10 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
Price: $7
