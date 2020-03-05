180304_ERR_rockshow_0016.jpg

Thursday, Mar. 5

Pulp Swim

Film: Watch Athens skate collective Pulp Swim’s debut film “What Now?”

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Caledonia Lounge

Price: $5

Disney Karaoke Night

Sing-along: Join UGA’s German Student Association for a German Disney karaoke night.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Joe Brown Hall

Price: Free

Silent Auction

Benefit: Raise money for Parkinson’s Foundation with UGA’s neuroscience organization.

When: 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

Price: Free entry

Interstellar Echoes

Live Music: Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes perform alongside Grateful Dead tribute band Frankly Scarlet.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Georgia Theatre

Price: $12-14

Friday, Mar. 6

All About Bees

Bees: Learn about taking care of bees in an urban setting with a buffet breakfast.

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA

Price: $12

The Fictive Four

Live Music: Larry Ochs returns to Athens as part of the Fictive Four quartet.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Hendershot’s

Price: $12

Dynasty Handbag

Interview: Dynasty Handbag will speak about her work ahead of Ad•verse Fest.

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, N200

Price: Free

Lydia Brambila

Live Music: The local pop act will perform with Michael Potter, Green Uvula and Okapi.

When: 7-11 p.m.

Where: 317 N. Chase St.

Price: Free

Saturday, Mar. 7

Women’s Circle

Gathering: Celebrate the first full moon in March with spiritual guide Heather Matherly.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Indie South

Price: $10

 

ARC Party

Books: Swap used books for advanced reader copies of unreleased books.

When: 4-7 p.m.

Where: Avid Bookshop

Price: Free

Cherith Fuller

Comedy: Cherith Fuller will perform a set with other comedic guests.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Moonlight Theater Company

Price: $7 for students, $14 general

Harvest Moon

Live Music: Listen to Atlanta’s Harvest Moon band pay tribute to the music of Neil Young.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Foundry

Price: $10

Sunday, Mar. 8

Krakin Jokes XXIV

Comedy: Watch local comics perform short sets.

When: 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Creature Comforts

Price: $7

Athens Showgirl Cabaret

Drag: Alina Rage will perform with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Hendershot’s

Price: Free entry

Athens Gem Show

Shopping: Browse a wide array of stones, fossils and jewelry on the final day on the show.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Classic Center

Price: $6

Rosie and the Ratdogs

Live Music: Heavy metal bands Rosie and the Ratdogs, Fleet of Pigs and Hypersleep will perform.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: The World Famous

Price: Free

 

 

