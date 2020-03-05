Thursday, Mar. 5
Pulp Swim
Film: Watch Athens skate collective Pulp Swim’s debut film “What Now?”
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Caledonia Lounge
Price: $5
Disney Karaoke Night
Sing-along: Join UGA’s German Student Association for a German Disney karaoke night.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Joe Brown Hall
Price: Free
Silent Auction
Benefit: Raise money for Parkinson’s Foundation with UGA’s neuroscience organization.
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
Price: Free entry
Interstellar Echoes
Live Music: Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes perform alongside Grateful Dead tribute band Frankly Scarlet.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Georgia Theatre
Price: $12-14
Friday, Mar. 6
All About Bees
Bees: Learn about taking care of bees in an urban setting with a buffet breakfast.
When: 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia at UGA
Price: $12
The Fictive Four
Live Music: Larry Ochs returns to Athens as part of the Fictive Four quartet.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
Price: $12
Dynasty Handbag
Interview: Dynasty Handbag will speak about her work ahead of Ad•verse Fest.
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, N200
Price: Free
Lydia Brambila
Live Music: The local pop act will perform with Michael Potter, Green Uvula and Okapi.
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: 317 N. Chase St.
Price: Free
Saturday, Mar. 7
Women’s Circle
Gathering: Celebrate the first full moon in March with spiritual guide Heather Matherly.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Indie South
Price: $10
ARC Party
Books: Swap used books for advanced reader copies of unreleased books.
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Avid Bookshop
Price: Free
Cherith Fuller
Comedy: Cherith Fuller will perform a set with other comedic guests.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Moonlight Theater Company
Price: $7 for students, $14 general
Harvest Moon
Live Music: Listen to Atlanta’s Harvest Moon band pay tribute to the music of Neil Young.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Foundry
Price: $10
Sunday, Mar. 8
Krakin Jokes XXIV
Comedy: Watch local comics perform short sets.
When: 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts
Price: $7
Athens Showgirl Cabaret
Drag: Alina Rage will perform with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s
Price: Free entry
Athens Gem Show
Shopping: Browse a wide array of stones, fossils and jewelry on the final day on the show.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: The Classic Center
Price: $6
Rosie and the Ratdogs
Live Music: Heavy metal bands Rosie and the Ratdogs, Fleet of Pigs and Hypersleep will perform.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: The World Famous
Price: Free
