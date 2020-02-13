Thursday, Feb. 13
Art for the Heart
Art: Make valentines while watching “The Princess Bride.”
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
Price: Free
The Vagina Monologues
Theater: Experience the 21st production of Eve Ensler’s award-winning play.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: UGA Chapel
Price: $15
DAGMAR VORK
Music: Local acts Dagmar Vork and Social Circle will perform alongside two touring bands from Brooklyn.
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: The World Famous
Price: $3
Palentine’s Day
Movie: University Union will screen “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and provide dinner for fees-paid students.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Tate Student Center
Price: Free
Friday, Feb. 14
Katie Hughes
Comedy: Writer Katie Hughes will perform a stand-up comedy routine for 18+ audiences.
When: 8-9 p.m.
Where: Moonlight Theater
Price: $8 (students), $14 (general)
Couples in the Sky
Astronomy: Watch a planetarium show and enjoy desserts from local businesses.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
Price: $3-4.50
Love Show 2020
Art: Support local artists and enjoy a potluck dinner.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: The K. A. Artist Shop
Price: Free
Tribute Night
Covers: Local bands will perform hits by Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Caledonia Lounge
Price: $7 (ages 21+), $9 (ages 18-20)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Steel + Plank Two Year Anniversary
Literature: Steel + Plank will celebrate its second anniversary with extended hours.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Steel + Plank
Price: Free
Santana Tribute
Performance: Sunny Ortiz and others will perform the music of Carlos Santana.
When: 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: The Foundry
Price: $12-17
Puppy Love Party
Fundraiser: Play with puppies from the Athens Area Humane Society for its second annual charity event.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Magnolias Bar
Price: Free, with suggested donations
Celebrate Black Art
History: View artwork from artists of color.
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
Price: Free
Sunday, Feb. 16
Chili Cook-off
Food: Oconee River Wesleyan Church will host a chili cook-off.
When: Noon
Where: Oconee River Wesleyan Church
Price: Free
You Can’t Take It with You
Theater: Town and Gown Players will present the 20th century play.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Town and Gown Players
Price: $15-20
Segar Jazz Affair
Smooth Tunes: Listen to selections from jazz musicians Antonio Bennett, Marcus Click and more.
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Hotel Indigo
Price: $13-15
Meditation Session
Workshop: Learn about the art of “heartfulness” meditation.
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center
Price: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.