190826_tmg_magnoliapuppies_008.jpg

UGA graduate student Brielle Hill holds a puppy from the Athens Area Humane Society at Magnolias Bar in Athens, Georgia, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. To celebrate National Dog Day, Magnolias partnered with the Athens Area Humane Society to host a percentage night, raffle and adoptable puppies. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

 Taylor Gerlach

Thursday, Feb. 13

Art for the Heart

Art: Make valentines while watching “The Princess Bride.”

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

Price: Free

The Vagina Monologues

Theater: Experience the 21st production of Eve Ensler’s award-winning play.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: UGA Chapel

Price: $15

DAGMAR VORK

Music: Local acts Dagmar Vork and Social Circle will perform alongside two touring bands from Brooklyn.

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The World Famous

Price: $3

Palentine’s Day

Movie: University Union will screen “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and provide dinner for fees-paid students.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Tate Student Center

Price: Free

Friday, Feb. 14

Katie Hughes

Comedy: Writer Katie Hughes will perform a stand-up comedy routine for 18+ audiences.

When: 8-9 p.m.

Where: Moonlight Theater

Price: $8 (students), $14 (general)

Couples in the Sky

Astronomy: Watch a planetarium show and enjoy desserts from local businesses.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center

Price: $3-4.50

Love Show 2020

Art: Support local artists and enjoy a potluck dinner.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: The K. A. Artist Shop

Price: Free

Tribute Night

Covers: Local bands will perform hits by Green Day, Alice in Chains and more.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Caledonia Lounge

Price: $7 (ages 21+), $9 (ages 18-20)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Steel + Plank Two Year Anniversary

Literature: Steel + Plank will celebrate its second anniversary with extended hours.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Steel + Plank

Price: Free

Santana Tribute

Performance: Sunny Ortiz and others will perform the music of Carlos Santana.

When: 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: The Foundry

Price: $12-17

Puppy Love Party

Fundraiser: Play with puppies from the Athens Area Humane Society for its second annual charity event.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Magnolias Bar

Price: Free, with suggested donations

Celebrate Black Art

History: View artwork from artists of color.

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

Price: Free

Sunday, Feb. 16

Chili Cook-off

Food: Oconee River Wesleyan Church will host a chili cook-off.

When: Noon

Where: Oconee River Wesleyan Church

Price: Free

You Can’t Take It with You

Theater: Town and Gown Players will present the 20th century play.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Town and Gown Players

Price: $15-20

Segar Jazz Affair

Smooth Tunes: Listen to selections from jazz musicians Antonio Bennett, Marcus Click and more.

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Hotel Indigo

Price: $13-15

 

Meditation Session

Workshop: Learn about the art of “heartfulness” meditation.

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center

Price: Free

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.