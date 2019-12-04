Check out The Red & Black events calendar to stay up to date for local events. Thursday, Dec. 5
Athens Parade of Lights
Festival: Historic Downtown Athens kicks off celebrations of the holiday season with the annual festival of lights which has the theme of “Home for the Holidays.” Where: Downtown Athens When: 7 p.m. Price: Free
The UGArden Holiday Market
Shop: The third annual Medicinal Herb Holiday Market will be open for Christmas shopping with lip balms, soaps and more. Where: 2510 South Milledge Ave. When: 4 p.m. Price: Free entry Friday, Dec. 6
Deck the Hollow
Lights: To celebrate the holiday season the zoo is going to be illuminated under holiday lights with an opportunity to visit the animals and to listen to live music. Where: Bear Hollow Zoo When: 5:30 p.m. Price: $5
Grains of Sand
Performance: The Athens 7-member group will perform its final show at The Foundry. Where: The Foundry When: 8 p.m. Price: $10 Saturday, Dec. 7
David Hale Pop-Up
Art: The illustrator and artist will be showcased at Indie South’s brick-and-mortar store with woodcuts and screen prints. Where: Indie South When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Price: Free entry
Toy Ball
Fundraiser: Hosted by Kellie Divine and Lori Divine the event will feature local entertainers supporting Live Forward. Where: 40 Watt Club When: 7 p.m.-midnight Price: $5-$10 Sunday, Dec. 8
Handmade Hollyday Athens
Shop: The 10th annual market will feature over 30 artists and their handmade pieces. Where: 750 W Broad St. When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Price: Free entry
Accidentals Christmas Concert
A capella: The UGA Accidentals will put on their holiday concert at the UGA Chapel. Where: UGA Chapel When: 7 p.m. Price: Free
