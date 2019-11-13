Tex Crawford, a 48-year-old Athens artist from Warner Robins, Georgia, poses for a portrait near some of his artwork on display in the Athens-Clarke County Library on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. The display, titled, “On Loan From The Universe: The Maverick Art of Tex Crawford,” will be on display in the Quiet Gallery of the library during February and March. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)